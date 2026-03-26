Live rent-free in Greece: The ‘purr-fect’ opportunity for remote workers in Syros

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Known for its serene beaches, architecture, and local cuisine, Syros is that one Greek island that offers a blend of culture and leisure. From the hilltop village with narrow alleys and whitewashed houses, home to the Church of Saint George Cathedral, the island has a medieval charm.
But beyond its postcard aesthetics, Syros is offering something unexpected: an opportunity for remote workers and slow travellers. Instead of discounted stays or travel deals, this initiative offers completely free accommodation, allowing travellers to live on the island rent-free.
The opportunity comes through a local animal rescue group that looks after a large number of stray cats. In exchange for helping care for them, a selected volunteer gets to stay on the island for free. The rescue group cares for abandoned felines and invites volunteers to the island to assist. Responsibilities include feeding, administering basic medication when required, and ensuring the cats remain safe and well cared for.
“We welcome volunteers – singles or couples, who are fit, mature, healthy and independent and would like to come for a minimum of a month to help with all aspects of cat care,” the official website reads.
In return, volunteers receive free accommodation. “We’re looking for helpers who already have some work experience. If you’re under twenty-five, it’s unlikely you’d be able to demonstrate the level of self-sufficiency and initiative that we need,” the website added.
“We usually have about four volunteers at any one time, often from very different backgrounds and all parts of the world, and you need to be tolerant and accepting of differences in customs, race, gender and belief, that you may encounter here and in Greece,” it said, adding that, “Currently, volunteers are house sharing. You would have your own bedroom, but be sharing a kitchen, bathroom and communal living space with two or three other volunteers,” it stated.
The volunteers are expected to commit for a few weeks. For travellers seeking an escape from the urban hustle and bustle and who want to live in Greece without the burden of rent or expensive hotel bills, there is just one practical step to consider: sorting out travel documents.
Those planning an extended stay should check the visa requirements for Greece before applying. Although the volunteer applications for 2026 are closed, interested travellers can apply for 2027 when applications open in September this year.