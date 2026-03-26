Live rent-free in Greece: The ‘purr-fect’ opportunity for remote workers in Syros

Beyond its postcard aesthetics, Syros is offering something unexpected: an opportunity that for remote workers and slow travellers (Representational image/Pexels)

Known for its serene beaches, architecture, and local cuisine, Syros is that one Greek island that offers a blend of culture and leisure. From the hilltop village with narrow alleys and whitewashed houses, home to the Church of Saint George Cathedral, the island has a medieval charm.

But beyond its postcard aesthetics, Syros is offering something unexpected: an opportunity for remote workers and slow travellers. Instead of discounted stays or travel deals, this initiative offers completely free accommodation, allowing travellers to live on the island rent-free.

How can one live rent-free in Syros?

The opportunity comes through a local animal rescue group that looks after a large number of stray cats. In exchange for helping care for them, a selected volunteer gets to stay on the island for free. The rescue group cares for abandoned felines and invites volunteers to the island to assist. Responsibilities include feeding, administering basic medication when required, and ensuring the cats remain safe and well cared for.