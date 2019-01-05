This quiet cottage in South Africa lets you stay near 70 lions for Rs 7,388

If you call yourself an adventure freak, the Lion House in South Africa is definitely your go-to place. An Airbnb accommodation, this house is a picturesque cottage surrounded by lions on all sides. Consisting of three bedrooms, this cottage is set within the GG Conservation Wildlife reserve and Lion Sanctuary.

GG Lions NPC is a non-profit charity and the booking fees are used towards conservation of lions. The sanctuary houses more than 70 lions. According to Airbnb’s website, “You are never more than 5 metres away from a lion at Lion House!! The whole lion experience is what you get here, as you have lions right outside your door!”

Take a look at the photos here:

The website further adds, “The amenities are self-catering with a full kitchen, and also a great outside patio for relaxing on, sipping your favourite sundowner and viewing the lions up close. The patio also has braai/BBQ areas for outside dining. Lion House also has a beautiful log fire inside, perfect for getting cozy on those cool winter evenings.”

For Rs 7,388 per night, one can stay in the cozy cottage with lions roaming out the windows. While staying at the cottage, one can book tours of the conservation where one can witness zebras, rare black wildebeests, bonteboks, waterbucks, elands, impalas, red hartebeest, oryxes, and wildcats.

“A game drive can be arranged at extra cost on request. Some of the other facilities include free wifi, an indoor fireplace, and hot water,” the website mentions. The conservation helps protect lions from habitat loss, poaching, and hunting.