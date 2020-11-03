Limited visitors, social distancing: Goa plans to have a safe Sunburn Festival this December

While the pandemic may have taken away many of our reasons to celebrate, it has not stopped people from getting together to organise festivals and events, anyway — in a safe and responsible manner, of course. The annual Sunburn festival — an Electronic Music Festival — will be held in Goa this year, too, amid the pandemic.
Despite the ongoing health crisis, Percept Live — makers of Sunburn Festival — made the announcement to host the 14th edition of Sunburn Festival in December 2020. This has given music and travel enthusiasts something to look forward to even if the future appears bleak at the moment.
According to reports, the festival will begin December 27 at the Vagator beach in Goa. But, the organisers will only be able to accommodate limited people, keeping with the standard safety protocols, and to ensure social distancing. It is believed that designated zones will be allotted to the attendees to ensure they keep away from one another and enjoy the festival nonetheless. And families and people who have come in groups will socialise within these designated zones only.
“Your safety – our priority. Operating at just 20% of regular capacity, every single attendee will have a designated spot in front of the main stage. Be sure to check the layout & decide where you want to be!” an Instagram post read.
If you are looking to visit, make sure you have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app, not just for safety, but also for the verification at the entry gate of the venue. You have to wear face masks at all times, during the entire course of the festival, and there are provisions for thermal scanning, hand washing, and use of hand sanitizers.
And to make sure the festival reaches fans from all around the world, it will also be live-streamed across the Sunburn social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
