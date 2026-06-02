Lesser-known Mangrove forests that deserve a spot on your travel list

Mangrove forests are among the planet’s most valuable ecosystems, acting as natural coastal shields, carbon sinks, and thriving habitats for wildlife. While destinations like the Sundarbans often dominate conversations around mangroves, several lesser-known mangrove forests quietly play an equally critical ecological role. They are:

Bhitarkanika Mangroves, Odisha

Overshadowed by the Sundarbans, the Bhitarkanika mangrove ecosystem in Odisha is one of India’s richest wetland habitats. Spread across river deltas and estuaries, the forest is home to saltwater crocodiles, king cobras, migratory birds, and spotted deer. The dense mangrove cover also helps protect coastal villages from cyclones and tidal surges. Boat rides through narrow waterways reveal an untouched landscape where nature remains largely undisturbed. The region is especially popular among birdwatchers during the winter migration season.