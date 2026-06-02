Lesser-known Mangrove forests that deserve a spot on your travel list

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Mangrove forests are among the planet’s most valuable ecosystems, acting as natural coastal shields, carbon sinks, and thriving habitats for wildlife. While destinations like the Sundarbans often dominate conversations around mangroves, several lesser-known mangrove forests quietly play an equally critical ecological role. They are:
Overshadowed by the Sundarbans, the Bhitarkanika mangrove ecosystem in Odisha is one of India’s richest wetland habitats. Spread across river deltas and estuaries, the forest is home to saltwater crocodiles, king cobras, migratory birds, and spotted deer. The dense mangrove cover also helps protect coastal villages from cyclones and tidal surges. Boat rides through narrow waterways reveal an untouched landscape where nature remains largely undisturbed. The region is especially popular among birdwatchers during the winter migration season.
Located between Chennai and Chidambaram, Pichavaram is one of the world’s largest mangrove ecosystems, yet it remains relatively underexplored. The forest consists of water channels lined with thick mangrove roots, creating surreal green tunnels. Unlike traditional wildlife destinations, Pichavaram offers a quieter, immersive experience through canoe rides and eco-tourism activities. The mangroves also play an important role in protecting Tamil Nadu’s coastline from erosion and storm damage.
The Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary near Kakinada houses one of India’s most significant yet lesser-known mangrove belts. Rich in fishing cat populations, otters, and rare bird species, these mangroves support both biodiversity and local fishing communities. The region’s vast network of tidal creeks and mudflats serves as a nursery for marine life, making it ecologically vital for coastal fisheries in the Bay of Bengal.
Away from South Asia, the Hara mangrove forests on Iran’s Qeshm Island are among the Middle East’s hidden ecological gems. These salt-tolerant forests partially submerge during high tide, creating a constantly changing landscape that supports flamingos, herons, turtles, and fish species. The unique ecosystem also attracts researchers studying climate resilience and coastal adaptation in arid regions.
While the Everglades are famous globally, many of their remote mangrove zones remain less visited. These dense coastal forests form critical breeding grounds for fish, crocodiles, and birdlife while absorbing massive amounts of carbon. Kayaking through these hidden waterways offers a rare chance to experience wilderness that feels untouched by urban development.