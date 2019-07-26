Planning a last minute holiday? Follow these simple tips to make it a hassle-free experience

The urban Indian traveller prefers to take frequent but shorter trips, and often ends up making last minute travel plans with their friends or family. While such last-minute bookings offer great bargains and prove to be a seamless process at times, there are occasions when it can cost more than one had expected. However, with some smart planning, customers can make the most of their last minute holiday deals.

To help you plan a hassle-free holiday, Daniel D’ Souza, president and country head, leisure, SOTC Travel suggests the following tips:

● Compare best deals: One should not rush for flight and hotel bookings. Avoid booking the first deal that pops up on your search website. Do your research and use multiple travel websites to compare deals, so that you can opt for the best possible price offer for your holiday destination.

● Be flexible: Refrain from having a fixed departure date, time, and destination. Booking flights at the last minute can be a rather expensive affair, especially on a long weekend or the holiday season.

● The 14-day window: Try looking for the 14-day window – flights and hotels generally offer good discounts two weeks prior to departure, if they aren’t fully booked. Therefore, it is wise to seize the opportunity and opt for the best offers at the best price.

● Last minute deals: There are a number of last minute deals that are offered around special occasions and festivals, especially for popular destinations, so be on the lookout for the same.

● Look for combo deals: If more than one person is travelling, it is advisable to look for ‘combo’ deals that offer enticing packages for airline tickets as well as hotel bookings.

● No-frill airlines: For those who are habitual last minute planners, especially for short-haul travel, budgeted airlines, popularly known as ‘no-frill’ airlines are a highly viable option. They do not provide food or drinks free-of-charge, but offer the best prices.

● Well-planned budget: A key recommendation is to have a well-thought budget in mind, and to comply with the same. However, it is natural to have last-minute expenses that are unplanned, and these travellers should ideally keep the budget flexible

With planning and smart execution, even last-minute planned trips can be value for money for those who prefer making immediate travel plans.