Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Las Vegas’ latest attraction is a fitting tribute to Princess Diana; couples can even get married here

'Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition' is set to open in the 'marriage capital of the world', inside The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall, next month

Princess Diana, Princess Diana tribute, Princess Diana tribute exhibition, Princess Diana Las Vegas, Princess Diana wedding gown replica, Las Vegas Princess Diana attraction, indian express newsPrincess Diana and Prince Charles got married St Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981. (Source: AP)

Princess Diana continues to be an icon long after her passing. Her fans still pour in their love and display their obsession with the former Princess of Wales from time to time. And, if all the existing memorabilia was not enough, Las Vegas will soon have a designated space for the ‘people’s princess’.

According to a People report, ‘Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition‘ is set to open in the marriage capital of the world — as Las Vegas is famously called — inside The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall, next month.

The official website, dianalasvegas.com, states that the exhibition “combines Las Vegas entertainment and the world’s leading collection of Diana and royal memorabilia to offer North America’s premiere journey inside the royal family”.

It adds that the 10,000-square-foot exhibition will comprise over 700 artifacts, which will include several of Diana’s “authentic evening gowns and fashion garments”, some artist installations, royal textiles, and a “collection of correspondence, gifts and personal items” of Princess Diana and other British royals.

The exhibition will also feature “12 curated rooms anchored by three standout collections: ‘Wedding of the Century’, ‘Fashion Icon’ and ‘Royal Obsession’.”

In ‘Wedding of the Century’, the People report states that couples may also actually get to tie the knot amid memorabilia from Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 nuptials that includes a recreated version of the puffy bridal gown.

“Over 1,20,000 weddings are performed in Las Vegas each year; it has become the marriage capital of the world. So, here we have the ultimate room showcasing artifacts and mementos from the most famous wedding of all time. And we thought, why not create something uniquely special for people to celebrate their love that you can only get here in Vegas,” curator of ‘Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition’ David Corelli was quoted as telling the publication.

Interestingly, as part of the package, there will also be a ceremony and private dinner inside the room, and all visitors will get to see the replica of the iconic wedding dress made out of paper by Belgian artist and sculptor Isabelle de Borchgrave, the outlet mentions.

Other guests can experience the place at their own pace, and the average time spent here would approximately be 60-90 minutes, mentions dianalasvegas.com. Ticket prices start at $29 (INR 2,303) for adults and $21 (INR 1,668) for children.

