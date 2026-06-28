Lakes to legends: India’s 5 most beautiful water palaces

India’s palaces are often associated with hilltops, deserts and sprawling forts, but some of the country’s most fascinating royal residences are surrounded by water. Built as pleasure retreats, summer residences or strategic royal hideaways, these water palaces combine engineering ingenuity with aesthetics.

Here are five remarkable water palaces that offer a glimpse into India’s royal past.

1. Jal Mahal, Jaipur

Rising gracefully from the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jal Mahal is one of Rajasthan’s most iconic landmarks. Constructed in the 18th century by Maharaja Madho Singh I, the palace served as a hunting lodge and leisure retreat for the royal family.

What makes Jal Mahal extraordinary is that four of its five storeys remain submerged when the lake is full, creating the illusion of a floating palace. Built in the Rajput style with Mughal influences, it features a symmetrical design, chhatris, and elegant terraces, making it a striking architectural masterpiece. While visitors cannot enter the palace, the views from the lakeside promenade are among Jaipur’s most memorable sights.