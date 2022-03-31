Ladakh’s Apricot Blossom Festival to enthrall tourists from April 13; know more about it

In a bid to popularise the apricot blossoming season on the national and international tourist map besides attracting tourists during this time of the year, the Tourism Department of Ladakh is organising the Apricot Blossom Festival in April this year.

The festival will start on April 13 and will go on till April 22 in Kargil and Leh. This year, it is organised under the theme, Chuli Mentok — apricots are known as ‘chuli‘ in Ladakh.

“@utladakhtourism is going to organise Apricot Blossom Ladakh under the theme Chuli Mentok 2022 from 13th to 22nd April in both Kargil and Leh. Come and enjoy the mesmerising #apricotfestival,” Ladakh Tourism wrote.

In Leh, you can enjoy the festival in Domkhar Dho on April 13, Achinathang on April 14, Skuru on April 21 and Tertsey on April 22. On the other hand, Kargil will host the event in Garkhone on April 14, Sanjak on April 16 and Karkichu on April 19.

As part of the festival, visitors can witness the mesmerising blossoming of apricot trees and also enjoy cultural programmes, local handicrafts exhibitions and a display-cum-sale of apricot products – providing tourists with an opportunity to understand the local experience of Ladakh.

Visitors will get a chance to witness the majestic blossoming of apricot trees. (Source: Pixabay)

It is believed that apricots were introduced to the arid region by Chinese traders passing through the area via the Silk Route. Now, almost a century later, it has become an indispensable part of Ladakh’s culture, heritage and economy.

In Ladakh, apricots are usually served as desserts, particularly during traditional festivals. According to a research paper published by the Korean Society for Horticultural Science, Ladakh apricots can be classified into two categories based on kernel taste – fruits with a bitter kernel are called Khante while those with a sweet kernel are called Ngarmo.

If you are planning to witness this magical bloom in Ladakh this year, you must note a negative RT-PCR, older than 72 hours, is required to enter the union territory.

