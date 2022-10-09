Kriti Sanon’s Europe vacation was all about family, fun and fashion; see pictures

Holidays are all about comfort and fun, and actor Kriti Sanon agrees. The Sanon family vacationed in Europe recently, and the actor stirred the wanderlust in us. Taking to Instagram, the Mimi star shared a bunch of clicks that will surely make you want to pack your bags and go on a long holiday. Have a look!

Setting a casual tone, the actor posed with her family wearing a floral printed dress, in the first picture. She was joined by Manish Malhotra, her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon, and her sister Nupur Sanon. “Dear Monaco, you’re a pretty woman!! ” she captioned the post.

Kriti Sanon poses with her family (Source: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon poses with her family (Source: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

In another shot, the actor was spotted wearing a comfortable printed jacket.

Kriti Sanon vacations in Europe (Kriti Sanon/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon vacations in Europe (Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Sanon posted another click of Monte Carlo Opera House in Monaco.

Monte Carlo Opera House in Monaco (Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram) Monte Carlo Opera House in Monaco (Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram)

In an adorable picture shared by the actor, her parents posed together in athleisure wear, leaving us swooning.

Kriti Sanon’s parents look adorable in the click ( Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram0 Kriti Sanon’s parents look adorable in the click ( Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram0

In another group picture, the actor looked chic in a green strapless bodycon dress with white prints. Nupur Sanon opted for a white shirt featuring ruffled wrists and bell-bottom denim jeans.

Kriti Sanon shares glimpses from her Europe holiday (Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram) Kriti Sanon shares glimpses from her Europe holiday (Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram)

Nupur Sanon also posted a picture calling herself “Just a boho girl roaming all over the world(bit by bit).” She donned a white net top and skirt set featuring uneven hems. She teamed the outfit with a bohemian brown sling bag and sports shoes.

Kriti Sanon also posted a reel documenting her visit to France which was all about family, fun, and fashion featuring-funky patterns and trendy prints.

Kriti also shared a video with her sister Nupur wherein she wore a simple white corset crop top featuring spaghetti straps and blue ripped denim jeans, while Nupur donned a white top-teamed with a grey shirt featuring black vertical stripes. Nupur rounded up the outfit with a beige palazzo having cut outs near the knee and a round school hat with hints of black and white shades.

