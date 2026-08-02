Kolkata to Shanghai, Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi: New direct international flights launched from India

Travelling abroad from India is becoming more convenient than ever, with airlines adding several new direct international routes that eliminate long layovers. From tropical islands in the Indian Ocean and European capitals to major business hubs in East Asia and the Middle East, these non-stop services are expanding India’s global connectivity while boosting tourism, business travel and trade. Recent route launches also reflect airlines’ growing focus on connecting tier-1 and tier-2 Indian cities with international destinations.

Here’s a look at some of the newest direct international flights from India and why they matter.

Kolkata to Shanghai

Air India has resumed direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, restoring an important air link between eastern India and China’s financial hub. The route is expected to facilitate business travel, trade and academic exchanges while offering travellers from eastern India easier access to China without transiting through other Asian hubs.