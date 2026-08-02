Kolkata to Shanghai, Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi: New direct international flights launched from India

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Travelling abroad from India is becoming more convenient than ever, with airlines adding several new direct international routes that eliminate long layovers. From tropical islands in the Indian Ocean and European capitals to major business hubs in East Asia and the Middle East, these non-stop services are expanding India’s global connectivity while boosting tourism, business travel and trade. Recent route launches also reflect airlines’ growing focus on connecting tier-1 and tier-2 Indian cities with international destinations.
Here’s a look at some of the newest direct international flights from India and why they matter.
Air India has resumed direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, restoring an important air link between eastern India and China’s financial hub. The route is expected to facilitate business travel, trade and academic exchanges while offering travellers from eastern India easier access to China without transiting through other Asian hubs.
IndiGo has launched India’s first-ever non-stop flights from both Delhi and Mumbai to Athens using the Airbus A321XLR. The routes, introduced earlier this year, operate three times a week and significantly cut travel time by eliminating stopovers in the Gulf or Europe. Athens serves as both a popular leisure destination and a convenient gateway to the Greek islands and the wider Mediterranean.
IndiGo has introduced direct flights between Chennai and Réunion Island, a French overseas department in the Indian Ocean. The new route makes the volcanic island, known for its landscapes, hiking trails and Creole culture, far more accessible to Indian travellers. Previously, reaching Réunion typically required transits through Mauritius or other international hubs. The flight also strengthens tourism and economic ties between southern India and the French territory.
Navi Mumbai International Airport has entered the global aviation map with its first scheduled international service to Abu Dhabi, operated by Air India Express. The service that began on July 15 operates three weekly flights. The route is expected to reduce congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while improving connectivity to the UAE, one of India’s busiest international travel markets.
For the first time, Northeast India is getting direct air links to the Gulf. Air India Express will launch Guwahati-Dubai flights from August 4, followed by Guwahati-Abu Dhabi services from August 7. These routes are expected to benefit the large expatriate community, improve business opportunities and strengthen tourism from the Northeast while reducing dependence on connecting flights via Delhi, Kolkata or other metros.
(With inputs from multiple reports)