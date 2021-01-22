This state is the ‘most welcoming region’ in India; find out  

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 3:00:40 pm
most welcoming places in India, most welcoming state in India, most welcoming city in India, travelling, domestic travelling, Indian travellers, Indian Express newsHave you visited this beautiful Indian state in the south? (Photo: Pixabay)

In India, there are many beautiful states and cities, and if the pandemic year has taught us anything, it is the value of exploring and finding out more about domestic destinations. In the latter half of 2020 and beginning 2021, Indian travellers visited — and plan to visit — more places within the country than they have ever done before, mainly because of international travel restrictions. And as a result of all these escapades, it has now been revealed that the state of Kerala is the most welcoming region in the county.

As part of its Traveller Review Awards 2021, digital travel company Booking.com revealed the top five most welcoming regions in India, and the state of Kerala topped this list, followed by Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The most welcoming cities in India are (ranked 1 to 5): Palolem (Goa), Agonda (Goa), Mararikulam (Kerala), Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), and Thekkady (Kerala).

ALSO READ |Planning a trip to Kerala? Keep these pointers in mind

Resorts, apartments, or other stays?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While hotels remained the most-awarded accommodation type in India for 2021, followed by resorts, three out of the five top-awarded accommodation types are: homestays, guesthouses and apartments. Alternative accommodations accounted for 30 per cent of all new bookings in the third quarter of 2020, per the data shared by Booking.com.

ALSO READ |New year, new travels: How 2021 is reigniting wanderlust

In terms of international travel, the top three countries with the most number of winners this year include Italy, followed by Spain and France. India ranked higher than New Zealand, Turkey, Chile, Colombia and China.

The Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2021 offers insights into traveller preferences throughout the past year, revealing that travellers appreciate staff, cleanliness and location most when reviewing award-winning properties on the platform. With consumers increasingly becoming conscious of health and hygiene, on average, winners had a cleanliness score that was 17 per cent higher than the average cleanliness score for non-winners, suggesting it may be a differentiator for a more-perfect welcome.

