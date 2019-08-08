Kerala Tourism: From rejuvenation packages to honeymoons, here’s how to get the best

The monsoon is here and travellers are already looking for places that make for a good vacation. If you are among those looking for exotic destinations, give Kerala a try. The lush green spaces make for a memorable nature trip in God’s own country. For the adventurous you, Kerala Tourism packages are now available till September 30 on Kerala Tourism app. The app holds almost all the features you’d expect in your tour guide.

From honeymoon packages to Ayurveda packages, the app lists how one can avail the best of Kerala — from Central Kerala to South Kerala and North Kerala.

One day or one month, the packages are planned to suit your interests and convenience. Rejuvenation packages, inland river cruises, heritage packages, health and wellness packages and many more are designed for the theme you have in mind.

Here’s what to know

The app provides detailed information of all the top tourist destinations in Kerala. The well-curated tour packages also provide details on nearby service providers for accommodation and lists nearby attractions from the place of your stay, directions, exclusive pictures and videos of the state.

There is also a trip planner, which also gives information on major upcoming events in Kerala. The experiences are categorised into Ayurveda, art forms, festivals and village life experiences. The travel desk provides you travel tips, details on maps, souvenir shops and travel care. Reach out to the information centres for queries regarding visa on arrival or about your travel.

For more information on monsoon packages, visit: https://www.keralatourism.org/monsoon-packages