Kerala makes it to CNN Travel’s list of 19 places to visit in 2019

Kerala became one of the 19 places shortlisted by CNN this year for travel enthusiasts to visit in 2019. Stating that Kerala lives up to its moniker, God’s Own Country, the reports says, “This area of India has it all: sun, sea, sand, good food, houseboats, culture and wildlife. Its spectacular natural landscapes — think palm trees and sprawling backwaters — lend the region the nickname “God’s Own Country.”

The report also mentions the floods that wreaked havoc in the state last year and points out that even if the destruction hit the state at a large scale, most of the natural sites and top tourist spots remained unscathed.

Famous for its beaches and backwaters, it is a place that accommodates every type of traveller. “Postcard-perfect Kovalam is a surfing hotspot, while Varkala is good for just relaxing.” Tourists can spend an enjoyable time on the wooden houseboats available on rent in the backwaters of Kerala. “It’s worth spending anywhere from a single afternoon to a week on one of the many rental houseboats on offer, enjoying the sights and sounds drifting by.”

As per the publication’s suggestion, “Other top trips include Munnar to see the tea plantations, and Periyar National Park, a wildlife haven offering guided jungle treks”. It is recommended not to miss out on “The food — from the spice shops of Munnar to the coconut, which is everywhere in Kerala and used to make one of the state’s signature dishes: Kerala prawn curry.”

The other places that made it to the list are Christchurch (in New Zealand), Egypt, Fukuoka (in Japan), Ghana, Grand Canyon (in the United States), Hawaii Island (in the United States), The Hebrides (in Scotland), Jaffa (in Israel), Liechtenstein, Lima (in Peru), New York City, Normandy (in France), Oaxaca (in Mexico), Oman, Plovdiv (in Bulgaria), St. Barts (in French West Indies), Space Coast (in Florida, United States), Weimar (in Germany).