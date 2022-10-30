Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romantic getaway to Australia

Looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having the time of their life. The crooner packed on the PDA with Orlando, as they locked lips during a romantic getaway in Australia. The much-in-love couple, who got engaged in 2019, seemed to totally enjoy their outing, sharing with their followers a glimpse of the adventure they had while exploring the island nation.

Taking to Instagram, the Firework singer shared a carousel of pictures from her romantic and fun getaway. “Daddy filmed a movie in AUS I went down unda,” she captioned the post.

Giving touristy vibes, Katy can be seen dressed in a yellow sweater teamed with white pants, comfortable brown footwear, and a matching hat. She is all smiles posing for the camera and holding an adorable koala.

The second snap showed the couple, who shares a two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, locking lips in the backdrop of pristine blue waters. Katy also shared a video taken from her room that gives a glimpse of a roaring sea.

Next, Orlando can be seen lying on a rock amid the beautiful scenery by a river. In yet another video, Katy gave a view of the landscape with Bloom photo-bombing it. The 38-year-old also shared a picture of herself posing against the signboard of Kuranda, an Australian town, which is known for its scenic railway.

Another video showed Katy feeding a sweet potato to a kangaroo. “Hello hello, I got your sweet potato,” she said in the video, mimicking an Australian accent. However, when the kangaroo grabbed her to eat the potato, she screamed.

They recently celebrated her 38th birthday on October 25. Dedicating a post to his sweetheart, Orlando dropped a smiling photo.

“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling,” he captioned the post. “Love you to Pluto and back,” commented Katy as she acknowledged his post.

Katy also shared a picture to mark her special day. The snap showed the hands of Katy, Orlando, and Daisy stacked on top of each other along with the caption, “Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful.”

