Katrina Kaif’s ‘travel diaries’ makes us want to take a wintry trip to the mountains, too

Katrina Kaif — whose social media activities are super interesting — managed to go on this dreamy getaway. The actor, when she is attending a wedding, knows how to look her fashionable best in ethnic attire, and when she is travelling, knows how to keep it simple, casual and extremely-relatable with her sartorial choices.

The ‘Phone Bhoot‘ star, to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with husband Vicky Kaushal, headed to the mountains from where she shared many cute pictures on Instagram. While the destination is unknown, we love how Katrina managed to mix travel and fashion. Check out the looks.

In the first album of pictures shared on the photo-sharing app, the actor was seen in a loose, baggy cardigan featuring red and yellow flowers. She went for a makeup-free look and left her long, straight hair loose. She appeared to be in a beautiful property high up in the hills, with lush greenery surrounding her. Smiling, her caption read: “Pahadon mein…” The actor also wrote that the photos were clicked by her husband.

In another set of pictures, presumably from the same holiday and clicked by her husband, she shared a few more cosy, wintry pictures. Katrina appeared to be all bundled up and warm in her gigantic hoodie that comprised faux fur. She looked stunning in the makeup-free look.

Elsewhere in the album, titled “travel diaries”, the actor shared shots of the sunset, some ducks wandering around, followed by a candid shot of Vicky looking away from the camera.

The couple that got married last year — on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara — posted some unseen pictures. While one was from their wedding, two others — a selfie and a video of Vicky dancing — appear to be from their recent holiday. Katrina captioned it, “My Ray of Light Happy One Year …….. ”

The ‘Uri‘ actor, too, dedicated an album to his wife, writing in the caption: “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

