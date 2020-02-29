Revealed: Top travel destinations for Indians this leap year

Katra Vaishno Devi is among the top travel destinations this leap day weekend. (Source: Nckumbhkar/Wikimedia Commons) Katra Vaishno Devi is among the top travel destinations this leap day weekend. (Source: Nckumbhkar/Wikimedia Commons)

Indian travellers are celebrating the extra day (February 29) of the Leap year 2020 by taking trips to destinations ranging from pilgrimage sites to hill stations.

A survey by Booking.com found Indians were picking up destinations with pleasant weather to enjoy the weekend. Among the pilgrimage destinations that made it to the top 10 were Katra, Vaishno Devi; Ajmer, Rajasthan; Puri, Odisha; and Amritsar, Punjab. Top hill stations included Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and Lonavala in Maharashtra apart from beach destinations Morjim and Baga in Goa.

Rajmachi, Lonavala (Source: Jainam Oswal/Instagram) Rajmachi, Lonavala (Source: Jainam Oswal/Instagram)

The survey recorded a relative increase in bookings for these travel destinations this leap day weekend as compared to that during the same weekend previous year, that is, between February 28-March 2, 2019.

Read| The Taj Mahal is neither India’s only nor first monument of love, here are five others

Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Booking.com said in a statement, “With a vibrant kaleidoscope of traditions, culture and geographies, India has a varied range of destinations to travel and explore. At Booking.com we want to ensure that no matter what the destination or the reason for travel there is a booking for everyone.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd