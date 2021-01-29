scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests

By: Reuters | Gulmarg | January 29, 2021 6:20:09 pm
igloo cafeAn igloo cafe has opened at Gulmarg. (Source: reutersindia/Twitter)

Tourists in Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out – an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.

Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches – an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.

The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir’s once-booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.

Also Read |India gets its first igloo hotel in Manali

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

10 pictures which prove Kirti Kulhari’s impeccable fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement