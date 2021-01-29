Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe

An igloo cafe has opened at Gulmarg. (Source: reutersindia/Twitter)

Tourists in Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out – an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.

Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches – an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.

First Igloo Cafe comes up in kashmir’s Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/cN6zf2Apfz — Umar clicks (@umarclicks) January 27, 2021

The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir’s once-booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.

Kashmir’s first Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg, made up of snow and ice. Amazing!@JandKTourism @DrGnitoo pic.twitter.com/bVgVwieuAI — Mudasir Maqbool (@MudasirJourno) January 25, 2021

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan.