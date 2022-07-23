Kartik Aaryan documents his Europe trip, gives major vacation goals

With vacation season nearing its end, you still have some time in hand to pack your bags and venture out to explore some new and exciting destinations. If you are not motivated enough, then these pictures from Kartik Aaryan’s Europe tour will surely give you some major holiday goals.

Post the massive success of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor took a relaxing break in Europe with his crew members. He treated us with a series of postcard-worthy pictures and we absolutely love them. “Having a dam good time (sic),” he wrote.

The actor set the ball rolling by posting an aesthetic picture of his tribe at the airport. “Euro Trip begins,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In one of the pictures, he can be seen walking on the street. Wearing an orange and black jacket with blue denim jeans, Kartik looked dapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor posted another picture in which he can be seen relaxing in his room. Wearing comfortable clothes, he looked out of the window. “Fun Fact – Beatles stayed in this same room. Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In another one, he is seen posing with his friends while devouring some yummy noodles from ‘Wok to Walk’.

Kartik wore a comfortable blue lower and an off-white sweatshirt on his outing. The blue sky is a sight to behold. His outfit gave major vacation vibes.

He posted another picture of a beautiful lake. It was indeed a breathtaking sight.

He was also seen playing with swans in one of the pictures. Sitting by the side of the lake, the actor bent down to pet the swan.

When on vacation with your boys, a gang picture is a must. Kartik Aaryan cannot agree more. In another snapshot, he was seen posing with some of his crew members.

