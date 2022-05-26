Kartik Aaryan feels ‘blessed’ in Varanasi; know more about the city of ghats

After wrapping up promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and watching it have a good run at the box office, Kartik Aaryan is finding peace in Varanasi. The actor posted many videos and photographs from the city, which gave him a much-needed respite after the promotional flurry. Check them out.

The actor was seen sailing on a boat in the holy waters of River Ganga, posing in an off-white kurta with chikankari work, paired with a white pajama.

Photo: Instagram/@kartikaaryan Photo: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

He posted this picture of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is a revered place that draws tourists from all parts of the world.

Photo: Instagram/@kartikaaryan Photo: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

The temple is located in the Vishwanath Gali of Varanasi, standing on the western bank of Ganga. It houses one of the twelve sacred jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, and on December 13, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which connects the ancient temple to the ghats of the Ganga.

In an Instagram post, which is essentially an album of pictures and videos, the actor showed glimpses of the evening aarti on the banks of Ganga. Devotees believe that the river is the source of life on Earth, emerging from the tresses of Lord Shiva, who is venerated here.

Kartik captioned his post, “Blessed ”

Situated on the banks of the holy River Ganga, Varanasi is around 3,000 years old — and considered to be one of the holiest of the seven sacred cities, per Hindu beliefs. Just off the National Highway 2, the city is well connected with Kolkata, Kanpur, Agra and Delhi.

If you are new here, you can explore the city starting with the many ghats. In total there are some 88 ghats here and while most of them are ceremonial ghats, some are also used as cremation sites. Some of the best ghats are: Assi ghat, Dashashwamedh ghat, Ganga Mahal ghat, Tulsi ghat, Dandi ghat and Hanuman ghat, to name a few.

