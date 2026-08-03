Karnataka’s new passport lets you travel through postal history

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In an age dominated by digital communication, the Karnataka Postal Circle has found an innovative way to rekindle interest in philately through the Karnataka Philately Passport. Blending travel, culture, and stamp collecting, this unique initiative invites people to visit select post offices and philatelic bureaus across the state and collect exclusive commemorative stamps along the way.
Whether you’re a seasoned philatelist, a curious traveller, or a family looking for an educational activity, the passport offers a memorable way to discover Karnataka’s postal heritage.
The Karnataka Philately Passport is a specially designed booklet issued by the Karnataka Postal Circle. Much like a travel passport, it features designated pages where visitors can collect exclusive postal cancellations, commemorative seals, and philatelic impressions from participating locations. Each stop adds a unique mark, turning the passport into both a collectible and a record of one’s philatelic journey.
The concept is simple:
* Purchase the Karnataka Philately Passport from participating philatelic bureaus or designated post offices.
* Visit participating postal locations across Karnataka.
* Get your passport stamped with the location’s exclusive cancellation or commemorative mark.
* Continue collecting stamps as you travel, gradually completing your passport.
Each cancellation is unique to its location, making every visit meaningful for collectors.
A Philately Passport is priced at Rs 600 and can be purchased using UPI or cash.
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The initiative serves several purposes:
* Encourage interest in philately among young people.
* Promote awareness of India’s rich postal history.
* Increase footfall at philatelic bureaus and heritage post offices.
* Inspire people to explore Karnataka through a different lens.
* Preserve interest in handwritten communication and postal memorabilia.
Unlike conventional stamp albums, the passport transforms stamp collecting into an experiential activity. Visitors are encouraged to travel to different cities rather than simply purchasing stamps online.
It combines:
* Heritage tourism
* Collecting
* Education
* Local history
* Travel experiences
For many enthusiasts, the journey becomes as rewarding as the collection itself.
The passport is open to everyone, including:
* School students
* Families
* Amateur collectors
* Experienced philatelists
* Domestic and international tourists
* History and heritage enthusiasts
No prior experience in stamp collecting is required.
* Plan visits around cities with philatelic bureaus.
* Check post office timings before travelling.
* Keep the passport protected in a waterproof sleeve.
* Pair your visits with nearby museums or heritage walks.
* Watch for special commemorative cancellations released during festivals or important events.