Karnataka’s new passport lets you travel through postal history

In an age dominated by digital communication, the Karnataka Postal Circle has found an innovative way to rekindle interest in philately through the Karnataka Philately Passport. Blending travel, culture, and stamp collecting, this unique initiative invites people to visit select post offices and philatelic bureaus across the state and collect exclusive commemorative stamps along the way.

Whether you’re a seasoned philatelist, a curious traveller, or a family looking for an educational activity, the passport offers a memorable way to discover Karnataka’s postal heritage.

What is the Karnataka Philately Passport?

The Karnataka Philately Passport is a specially designed booklet issued by the Karnataka Postal Circle. Much like a travel passport, it features designated pages where visitors can collect exclusive postal cancellations, commemorative seals, and philatelic impressions from participating locations. Each stop adds a unique mark, turning the passport into both a collectible and a record of one’s philatelic journey.