scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Karisma Kapoor is on a spiritual trip to the mountains; see pics

Karisma appeared to sit down near a river for the evening aarti, looking simply stunning

Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor travel, Karisma Kapoor mountains, Karisma Kapoor ethnic look, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express newsKarisma's sartorial choice was minimalistic and ethnic. (Photo: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

This is an ongoing debate: if mountains are better than beaches. No matter which place you choose, travel enthusiasts will agree that whether it is a trip to the mountains or to a pristine beach, the opportunity to travel is always alluring.

Actor Karisma Kapoor understands this. Which is why her social media account is peppered with pictures from her numerous escapades from around the world. A few weeks ago, for instance, she was seen walking the streets of London with her sister Kareena Kapoor — both looking super-stylish in their boots and coats.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan’s crafty caption from her vacation wins the internet

Recently, however, Karisma made a journey to the mountains. She documented her experience on Instagram and appeared to be having a spiritual experience. Take a look at the pictures:

Karisma posed with a soft, dewy look on her makeup-free face as the winter sun made her skin glow. Her sartorial choice was minimalistic and ethnic: a white kurta-pajama set with a matching dupatta. The garment featured intricate floral threadwork and sheer details, especially near the hemline.

ALSO READ |‘Been waiting for this…’: Ajay Devgn visits the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in UP

The actor left her hair loose and simply opted for a light pink lipstick to complete the look. For accessories, she wore a smartwatch and some beady bracelets. The actor had a mustard and orange tilak on her forehead and she also appeared to sit down near a river for the evening aarti, looking simply stunning.

Karisma also shared a few Instagram stories, one of which was that of a tasty-looking authentic pahadi thali, which comprises simple delicacies cooked by locals in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and some surrounding areas. It is said to be a combination of Himachali, Garhwali and Kumaoni culinary cultures, comprising scrumptious rotis, seasonal vegetables, spices, dal, etc.

Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor travel, Karisma Kapoor mountains, Karisma Kapoor ethnic look, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

In another story, she was seen warming herself next to a fireplace. The actor wore a black jacket, and a matching black and grey stole. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she looked stunning as she sported dark red lips and subtle eyeshadow.

Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor travel, Karisma Kapoor mountains, Karisma Kapoor ethnic look, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

Lastly, Karisma posted this cryptic selfie, which she appears to have clicked inside an airport, writing in the text that she is heading to another location: “Another day, another destination.”

Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor travel, Karisma Kapoor mountains, Karisma Kapoor ethnic look, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

We wonder where she is heading next. Here’s hoping for more postcard-worthy travel pictures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:50:32 am
Next Story

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find out your top Spotify songs, artists and more

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art auction
When works of master artists Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse came together for an international auction
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close