Karisma Kapoor is on a spiritual trip to the mountains; see pics

This is an ongoing debate: if mountains are better than beaches. No matter which place you choose, travel enthusiasts will agree that whether it is a trip to the mountains or to a pristine beach, the opportunity to travel is always alluring.

Actor Karisma Kapoor understands this. Which is why her social media account is peppered with pictures from her numerous escapades from around the world. A few weeks ago, for instance, she was seen walking the streets of London with her sister Kareena Kapoor — both looking super-stylish in their boots and coats.

Recently, however, Karisma made a journey to the mountains. She documented her experience on Instagram and appeared to be having a spiritual experience. Take a look at the pictures:

Karisma posed with a soft, dewy look on her makeup-free face as the winter sun made her skin glow. Her sartorial choice was minimalistic and ethnic: a white kurta-pajama set with a matching dupatta. The garment featured intricate floral threadwork and sheer details, especially near the hemline.

The actor left her hair loose and simply opted for a light pink lipstick to complete the look. For accessories, she wore a smartwatch and some beady bracelets. The actor had a mustard and orange tilak on her forehead and she also appeared to sit down near a river for the evening aarti, looking simply stunning.

Karisma also shared a few Instagram stories, one of which was that of a tasty-looking authentic pahadi thali, which comprises simple delicacies cooked by locals in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and some surrounding areas. It is said to be a combination of Himachali, Garhwali and Kumaoni culinary cultures, comprising scrumptious rotis, seasonal vegetables, spices, dal, etc.

In another story, she was seen warming herself next to a fireplace. The actor wore a black jacket, and a matching black and grey stole. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she looked stunning as she sported dark red lips and subtle eyeshadow.

Lastly, Karisma posted this cryptic selfie, which she appears to have clicked inside an airport, writing in the text that she is heading to another location: “Another day, another destination.”

We wonder where she is heading next. Here’s hoping for more postcard-worthy travel pictures.

