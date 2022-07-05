Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan holiday in England; post pics from the English Channel

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the celebrities who are holidaying in Europe this season.

The couple, along with their two children — Taimur and Jehangir — are in England currently, and Kareena took to Instagram to post loving selfies from near the English Channel — also known as the ‘Channel’ — which is the busiest shipping area in the world.

It is a part of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France and links to the southern part of the North Sea by the Dover Strait at the northeastern end. The English Channel is about 560 kilometres long and varies in its width from about 240 km at its widest to about 34 km at its narrowest in the Strait of Dover.

In the photos, the Kurbaan actors posed for a selfie with the English Channel in the background. While Kareena opted for a soft grid jacket, Saif wore a dark blue vest jacket with a grey sweatshirt underneath it.

“Beach pe a jacket and a kiss… the English Channel… #Is that summer in England?” the actor captioned her post, suggesting the cold and windy day on which the photograph was clicked. Kareena opted for a no-makeup look and left her hair loose, and Saif flaunted his salt-and-pepper beard.

He even planted a kiss on her cheek; how adorable!

While the kids were not seen in this post, Kareena had previously shared a cute photograph on Instagram, in which she held her younger son, writing in the caption, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever? [Because] there is nothing else I want or nowhere else I would rather be. My Jeh baba… #Summer2022.”

