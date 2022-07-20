Kareena Kapoor shares photos from Italy’s Ponte Vecchio; know more about the place

July 20, 2022 6:20:54 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to travel in style. The actor, along with her family — husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh — has been exploring Europe for a while now, and she recently posted pictures from Italy.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jab We Met‘ actor shared a series of photos from what appears to be an afternoon spent exploring the place, in which she looked uber chic in her mini co-ord set, which comprised a rose and pastel pink oversized shirt and matching pants.
“Life is beautiful,” she wrote in three successive Instagram stories, which also featured her younger son Jeh, who seemed to be lost in his world of lollipops.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kareena accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, and tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, setting travel-fashion goals all the way.
She wrote in an Instagram story that she was in Ponte Vecchio, which is located in Florence, Italy. For the unversed, it is a medieval structure — a stone arch bridge on the Arno River.
There are many shops located along the bridge, including those of jewellers, art dealers, souvenir sellers, etc. The two neighboring bridges to Ponte Vecchio are the Ponte Santa Trinita and the Ponte alle Grazie.
It is said that the bridge spans the river Arno at its narrowest point where, it is believed, a bridge was first built in Roman times. Today, it is closed to vehicular traffic, but welcomes pedestrians, who cross it in hordes.
A monumental structure, the bridge is considered to be of national artistic heritage, and is a pride of Italy.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Viral Twitter thread shows Stranger Things characters and their Indian doppelgangers
Anirudh Ravichander on composing music for Jawan: ‘I grew up watching Shah Rukh sir’s films…’
Vaani Kapoor on her role in Shamshera being compared to Katrina Kaif’s from Thugs Of Hindostan: ‘Entirely different arc for my character’
Free Covid booster drive: Maharashtra sees a jump in daily immunisation
Apple argues it’s now a major force in the health-care world
Maharashtra government, Opposition hail SC order allowing OBC quota in local polls
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
Commodity prices today, July 20, 2022: Prices of key vegetables and pulses in major cities
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar groove to ‘Oo Antava Mawa’, watch video
Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course to release on this date
UPSC Civil Services: ‘Not feasible to grant extra attempt, age relaxation for aspirants’ says govt
NSE phone tapping case: Court sends ex-Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey to 9-day ED custody