Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor shares photos from Italy’s Ponte Vecchio; know more about the place

"Life is beautiful," the actor wrote in three successive Instagram stories, which also featured her younger son Jeh

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 6:20:54 pm
Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor travelling, Kareena Kapoor Italy trip, Kareena Kapoor Florence, indian express newsKareena Kapoor sets fashion goals in new travel pictures from Italy! (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to travel in style. The actor, along with her family — husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh — has been exploring Europe for a while now, and she recently posted pictures from Italy.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jab We Met‘ actor shared a series of photos from what appears to be an afternoon spent exploring the place, in which she looked uber chic in her mini co-ord set, which comprised a rose and pastel pink oversized shirt and matching pants.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor travelling, Kareena Kapoor Italy trip, Kareena Kapoor Florence, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

“Life is beautiful,” she wrote in three successive Instagram stories, which also featured her younger son Jeh, who seemed to be lost in his world of lollipops.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor travelling, Kareena Kapoor Italy trip, Kareena Kapoor Florence, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, and tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, setting travel-fashion goals all the way.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor travelling, Kareena Kapoor Italy trip, Kareena Kapoor Florence, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

She wrote in an Instagram story that she was in Ponte Vecchio, which is located in Florence, Italy. For the unversed, it is a medieval structure — a stone arch bridge on the Arno River.

Ponte Vecchio, indian express news The historical bridge of Ponte Vecchio in the Old town of Florence, Tuscany, Italy. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

There are many shops located along the bridge, including those of jewellers, art dealers, souvenir sellers, etc. The two neighboring bridges to Ponte Vecchio are the Ponte Santa Trinita and the Ponte alle Grazie.

It is said that the bridge spans the river Arno at its narrowest point where, it is believed, a bridge was first built in Roman times. Today, it is closed to vehicular traffic, but welcomes pedestrians, who cross it in hordes.

A monumental structure, the bridge is considered to be of national artistic heritage, and is a pride of Italy.

