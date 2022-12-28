scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh head to Gstaad for the holiday season; know more about the place

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor shared an Instagram reel, in which she captured some fun moments from their vacation. The couple was in the company of friends and family; there appeared to be mouth-watering food, music, and a lot of warmth

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gstaad, Gstaad Switzerland, indian express newsKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been setting many travel goals! (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
The holiday season brings with it a lot of travelling; people mostly unwind during this time and look back on the year gone by, while resting before the beginning of a new one. Around this time, many Bollywood A-listers travel internationally to usher in the New Year, and among them is power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who love to explore the world and share postcard-worthy pictures from their escapades.

Kareena and Saif’s favourite holiday destination, however, is not a secret. They have made many visits to this place and have talked about their fondness for it in several interviews. In the past, too, before their kids were born, they have posted photographs from the picturesque destination: Gstaad in Switzerland.

ALSO READ |Xmas in Switzerland! Here are the 5 places one should visit

Kareena has now been sharing some videos and photos from the gorgeous town; take a look.

The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ actor shared this Instagram reel, in which she captured some fun moments from their vacation, which comprised a montage of their Christmas celebration. The couple was in the company of friends and family; there appeared to be mouth-watering food, music, and a lot of warmth. Saif was seen playing a guitar, while his sons Taimur and Jeh interacted with a dog. In the caption, Kareena wrote: “Christmas 2022”.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan’s recent pictures are tips on travelling in style during winters; take a look

She also shared a few photographs as Instagram stories. In one of them, Kareena wore a white puffer jacket and clicked a mirror selfie with Taimur, who was seen in a yellow jacket and a snow helmet. The text read, “I’m here for the look.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gstaad, Gstaad Switzerland, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

In another picture, Saif was seen stirring some fondue — which is a Swiss melted cheese dish served in a pot — at a restaurant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gstaad, Gstaad Switzerland, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Gstaad is a famous town in the German-speaking area of the Canton of Bern in southwestern Switzerland. It is a ski destination with many resorts catering to the needs of international and local tourists.

ALSO READ |Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Uttarakhand: Couple travels like locals, spends time at an ashram

Gstaad is said to be located 1,050 metres or 3,445 feet above the sea level. Tourists can also have a good shopping experience here with the presence of many global luxury brands, while also enjoying their time visiting art galleries, restaurants, shops, etc.

No points for guessing, the town is a hit among adventure lovers who can enjoy walking and hiking trails — some particularly difficult ones — while enjoying the sheer beauty of the Alps.

ie-banner

ie-banner

We admire Karisma Kapoor’s ethnic style choices; what about you?
