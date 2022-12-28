Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh head to Gstaad for the holiday season; know more about the place

The holiday season brings with it a lot of travelling; people mostly unwind during this time and look back on the year gone by, while resting before the beginning of a new one. Around this time, many Bollywood A-listers travel internationally to usher in the New Year, and among them is power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who love to explore the world and share postcard-worthy pictures from their escapades.

Kareena and Saif’s favourite holiday destination, however, is not a secret. They have made many visits to this place and have talked about their fondness for it in several interviews. In the past, too, before their kids were born, they have posted photographs from the picturesque destination: Gstaad in Switzerland.

Kareena has now been sharing some videos and photos from the gorgeous town; take a look.

The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ actor shared this Instagram reel, in which she captured some fun moments from their vacation, which comprised a montage of their Christmas celebration. The couple was in the company of friends and family; there appeared to be mouth-watering food, music, and a lot of warmth. Saif was seen playing a guitar, while his sons Taimur and Jeh interacted with a dog. In the caption, Kareena wrote: “Christmas 2022”.

She also shared a few photographs as Instagram stories. In one of them, Kareena wore a white puffer jacket and clicked a mirror selfie with Taimur, who was seen in a yellow jacket and a snow helmet. The text read, “I’m here for the look.”

In another picture, Saif was seen stirring some fondue — which is a Swiss melted cheese dish served in a pot — at a restaurant.

Gstaad is a famous town in the German-speaking area of the Canton of Bern in southwestern Switzerland. It is a ski destination with many resorts catering to the needs of international and local tourists.

Gstaad is said to be located 1,050 metres or 3,445 feet above the sea level. Tourists can also have a good shopping experience here with the presence of many global luxury brands, while also enjoying their time visiting art galleries, restaurants, shops, etc.

No points for guessing, the town is a hit among adventure lovers who can enjoy walking and hiking trails — some particularly difficult ones — while enjoying the sheer beauty of the Alps.

