Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma are shooting in ‘freezing Darjeeling’; here’s why it’s one of the best summer destinations in India

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma are shooting their next movie, Devotion of Suspect X, in Kalimpong and Darjeeling, two of West Bengal’s best summer destinations to get some respite from the heat.

The Chameli actor also shared a video along with some pictures from the shoot on her Instagram account, showing glimpses of a “freezing Darjeeling”. If you haven’t explored the northeastern Himalayas yet, Darjeeling is a great place to start from.

Kareena is shooting her next movie in the hilly region of Darjeeling. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram) Kareena is shooting her next movie in the hilly region of Darjeeling. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Here are a few things to check out in Kalimpong and Darjeeling if you are planning a summer vacation soon:

Darjeeling

When in Darjeeling, walk around its buzzing Mall Road, eat delicious street side momos or from one of its oldest eateries — Glenary’s. You should also give Coronation Bridge, Lloyd’s Botanical Garden, Peace Pagoda, St. Andrew’s Church, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Ghum Monastery and the Batasia Loop a visit.

Kalimpong

An important landmark on the trade route of the Silk Road, Kalimpong was ruled by the kingdoms of Sikkim and Bhutan until as late as the 19th century. Lush terrace fields, pastures, hamlets, bamboo groves and hills make up its skyline. Visit the heritage landmark of the 18th-century Dharmodaya Vihar Nepalese temple that houses rare Buddhism books.

You should also visit the tranquil Deolo Hill, Kalimpong’s highest point. Other beautiful attractions include heritage bungalows like Pratima Tagore House, Galingka, Dr. Graham’s House, Morgan House, etc. When in Kalimpong, visit the quaint villages of Bindu and Jhalong to get a taste of what life is like in this hamlet.

Surrounding places

Near Kalimpong and Darjeeling are multiple small hamlets like Mirik, Samsing, and Kurseong, among others, all with their own charm. Visit monasteries like Tharpa Choling, Thongsa Gompa and Zong Dog Palri Fo Brang. Take a stroll in the many tea gardens while having a hot cup, brewed fresh with the globally renowned Darjeeling tea.

