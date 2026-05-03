Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 opens: Dates, routes, costs and key details

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Registrations for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 are now open, giving travellers a limited window to apply for one of India’s most significant spiritual journeys. The yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) every year between June and August or September.
The journey centres around Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. Both sites are revered in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. For many, it is both a pilgrimage and a test of endurance, combining faith with physically challenging terrain.
The process is now fully online, making applications and updates easier to track. The MEA has announced that the applicants do not need to send physical letters or faxes, as all communication and feedback will be handled through the website.
Last date to apply: May 19
With limited slots each year, early application is recommended.
A total of 20 batches have been planned, with around 50 pilgrims in each group, split across two routes:
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Duration: About 22 days
Cost: Approx. Rs 2.09 lakh
More physically demanding, with longer trekking stretches
Duration: About 21 days
Cost: Approx. Rs 3.31 lakh
Relatively easier, with some motorable sections
Applicants can choose one route or opt for both with a preference.
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While the application is straightforward, the journey itself requires planning:
Expect basic facilities, low oxygen levels and changing weather
The government does not provide subsidies, so pilgrims should budget for personal gear and additional expenses. However, earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Lok Bhavan.
The yatra is conducted in coordination with Chinese authorities and includes logistical support such as liaison officers and medical teams. However, it is not a typical holiday and requires physical fitness, preparation and time commitment. Any feedback, suggestions, and queries, can be directly submitted at the portal.
MEA has also clearly stated that Yatris must maintain discipline, follow rules, and cooperate, as violations can lead to penalties, bans, or loss of certification.
With registrations closing soon, those interested should plan ahead and apply within the deadline.