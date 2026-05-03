Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 opens: Dates, routes, costs and key details

Registrations for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have opened now (Images: Instagram/kailash_yatra)

Registrations for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 are now open, giving travellers a limited window to apply for one of India’s most significant spiritual journeys. The yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) every year between June and August or September.

The journey centres around Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. Both sites are revered in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. For many, it is both a pilgrimage and a test of endurance, combining faith with physically challenging terrain.

Key dates and how to apply

The process is now fully online, making applications and updates easier to track. The MEA has announced that the applicants do not need to send physical letters or faxes, as all communication and feedback will be handled through the website.