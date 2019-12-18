Visiting Jordan? Here are the dos and don’ts

The validity of a tourist visa to Jordan is about 14 days and a fee has to be paid by the applicant. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The validity of a tourist visa to Jordan is about 14 days and a fee has to be paid by the applicant. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Planning a holiday to Jordan? The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, a place which once captivated ancient travelers, continues to enthrall a new generation with it’s eclectic mix of modernity and tradition. These handy tips will help you prepare better for your much-awaited trip. With the Arab nation offering visa on arrival for Indian passport holders, one can apply for visa with a proof of return ticket besides a few other documents.

Indians entering and exiting Jordan from Aqaba, along with the Red Sea, are granted a 1-month visa for free.

Visa

While Indian travellers can get visas prior to their journey from the Jordanian diplomatic missions in the country, visa can be obtained upon arrival. It will cost a total of 40 JOD (Jordan Dinar), as per Jordan Tourism Board International.

All you need to do apply either directly or through an approved travel agent. You will be required to furnish the following documents while submitting your application –

– Duly filled tourist visa application form

– Passport size photograph having a white background

– Passport with six months validity

– Photocopy of your passport that covers your address and personal information

– Confirmed two-way flight tickets

– Hotel booking information

– Tour itinerary

– Six months bank statement

The embassy takes three to five working days for processing your visa. The validity of a tourist visa is about 14 days and a fee has to be paid by the applicant.

Dos

*It’s a good idea to keep a checklist of the documents to be submitted before applying for the visa. Also carry extra set of photocopies of all the relevant documents requested by the Jordanian embassy.

*First-time visitors need to visit embassy office in person, and they cannot request a travel agent to represent them.

*Keep checking the official websites of visa information for any changes in the rules and fees.

*Be aware of dress codes and its a good idea to carry a scarf around. Aside from coming handy on a hot day in sites like Wadi Rum or Petra, females would need a scarf when visiting a religious site, like the spectacular King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque.

Don’ts

