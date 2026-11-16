Johri Bazaar to Rambagh Palace: Inside Zeenat Aman’s magical Jaipur diaries

Zeenat Aman had a day off in the Pink City, so she “naturally spent it doing the things Jaipur does exceptionally well”. On Instagram, the veteran actor shared that she went shopping for silver and saris in the gloriously chaotic bylanes of the old city, and indulged in high tea at the Rambagh Palace. Writing “Jaipur can be magic…The contrast is lovely,” in the caption of her post, Aman further shared:

“Johri Bazaar is a sensory adventure. The lanes are narrow and crowded, with merchandise on full display, and the smells are… memorable. But there is something so human about these old markets. The colours, the banter, the urgency of movement, the shopkeepers unfurling one ware after another because apparently the first twelve were not quite right.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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One of Jaipur’s oldest markets, Johari Bazaar is renowned for its exquisite collection of gemstones, silver jewellery, and traditional Rajasthani ornaments. The market’s pink-hued buildings further add to its historic charm.

Zeenat at Johri Bazaar. (Source: Instagram/@zeenataman) Zeenat at Johri Bazaar. (Source: Instagram/@zeenataman)

Rambagh Palace

A short while later, Aman found herself at the “ever so elegant” Rambagh Palace, surrounded by symmetry, fountains, clipped hedges, strutting peacocks and flowers arranged with military precision. “A cup of tea, something sweet, getting my palm read by the palmist who humoured me about my state of affairs, and generally nowhere particularly urgent to be,” she mentioned.

Aman revealed that over time, she has become much less interested in ticking off a list when she travels. “These days, I’d rather wander into a market, find something lovely for someone I care about, sit in the sunshine, look at an old building, eat something delicious and allow the day to unfold at its own pace,” she shared on Instagram, adding that perhaps, that is the “luxury of an off day”.

“Not having to make it productive. Just making it memorable. Jaipur certainly did that,” she concluded.

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Zeenat at Rambagh Palace. (Source: Instagram/@zeenataman) Zeenat at Rambagh Palace. (Source: Instagram/@zeenataman)

Why Aman’s no-itinerary holiday plan works

A holiday can sometimes become another item on an already busy to-do list, and visiting multiple attractions, following tight schedules and trying to maximise every hour can leave little room for actual rest. Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor at PSRI Hospital, says a busy holiday can be another source of pressure because of schedules, crowds, and the need to constantly ‘do something’.

For many people, Kohli says a holiday does not necessarily mean switching off. “Work emails, messages, social media and notifications can follow them wherever they go,” she explains, adding that constant digital engagement can keep the brain in a state of continuous alertness. According to her, moving without a strict schedule or simply sitting and taking in the surroundings can reduce the demands placed on attention.

“Unstructured time can help the nervous system get out of a high demand state,” she says, adding that the restorative element may come from having fewer demands on your attention and greater freedom to follow your own pace, rather than trying to optimise every hour of the trip.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.