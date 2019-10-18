This Indian city could become one of the top 10 trending destinations in the world, study finds

The beautiful city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan could become one of the most-visited destinations in the world, in the coming year.

Advertising

A study conducted by Booking.com — a digital travel company — lists the second largest city of Rajasthan alongside some hidden gems in Eastern Europe and under-the-radar spots in Asia, as places that are most likely to interest tourists in 2020. Additionally, it also predicts an influx of tourists primarily from countries like New Zealand, Croatia and Mexico, in the coming year.

Besides the ‘Blue City’, the list comprises the following up-and-coming destinations: Il Gzira in Malta, Ninh Binh in Vietnam, Salta in Argentina, Seogwipo in South Korea, Swinoujscie in Poland, Takamatsu in Japan, San Juan in Puerto Rico, Zabljak in Montenegro, and Yerevan in Armenia.

ALSO READ | Thailand is India’s go-to international holiday destination

Advertising

“As we proceed towards a new decade, we will see travel becoming more and more sustainable and technologically-advanced, further aided by enhanced services and offerings that enable the modern day inquisitive traveller to experience the world. Eighty one per cent of Indian travellers say that in 2020 they want to go somewhere that offers experiences they’ve never had before. From catering to their peaked interest in lesser-known destinations to counter over-tourism, to customised travel recommendations, we want to ensure that the travellers have the most diverse selection of places to stay at, as we help them prepare and plan their travel in 2020 and beyond,” Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Ritu Mehrotra, said.

For the study, data analysts selected the top 1,000 booked destinations between August 2018 and June 2019. Only international and leisure trips were taken into account, and the destinations were curated to ensure geographic distribution.