Jharkhand’s second airport in Deoghar ready to begin operations

Deoghar is a holi city in Jharkhand which is popular for one of the twelve jyotirlingas, Baba Baidyanatha Dham. Now, it is ready to be connected domestically to the rest of the country with its new airport, the construction of which has now been completed by the Airports Authority of India.

Spread in an area of 650 acres, the airport in Deoghar is the second in the state after Ranchi. The design of the airport is designed by the Baba Baidyanath temple and it features paintings of tribal art, handicrafts, and local tourist sites.

Equipped with all modern facilities, the airport will have six check-in counters and handle a capacity of 200 passengers. The airport has also installed solar energy and water harvesting system. The airport will provide better and easier connectivity for people from Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and Bihar.

The airport will provide easy connectivity to people of Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and Bihar. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

According to ANI, The Airport Director of Deogarh, Sandeep Kumar Dhingra, said, “Deoghar Airport is a domestic airport where Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 meter. Its width is 45 meter. It has four parking bases for A-320 & A-321. We have six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts. X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal.”

If you haven’t been to Deoghar yet, here are a few reasons why you should take the advantage of the new airport, and give it a visit:

-Visit Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, the key religious attraction in Deoghar.

-Enjoy trekking, ropeway and wildlife attractions at Trikut pahar.

-Visit the famous Nandi temple of Nandan Pahar, located on a small hill on the edge of the town.

-Visit the stunning Naulakha temple, 1.65 kms from baba Baidyanath Temple, which resembles the Ramakrishna Temple in Belur, West Bengal.

-Experience the Tapovan caves and hills as well as the Taponath Mahadeva temple. In one of the caves, there is a giant Shiva lingam installed where, it is said, Valmiki came for penance.

-Pay homage at Basukinath, located 43 kms from Deoghar in Dumka district.

