‘Jharkhand has much to offer…’: Anand Mahindra discovers Meghahatuburu, the ‘hill of clouds’ you’ve likely never heard of

“Jharkhand has much to offer the discerning traveller. It simply hasn’t shouted about it,” shared business tycoon Anand Mahindra in a social media post.

In a post on X Mahindra shared, “When most people plan a holiday in India, the usual suspects come up: Goa, Himachal, Rajasthan. Jharkhand rarely features in that conversation. I plead guilty of that too. And then I bumped into these striking photos posted byn@IndiaAesthetica about Meghahatuburu, a hill station in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, renowned as the “Hill of Clouds” due to its high altitude. Sitting 4,300 feet above sea level in the heart of the Saranda forest of 700 hills, it offers a sunset point, forest waterfalls, and a landscape that has remained largely untouched. Bare-bones tourist infrastructure. Very few resorts, many guesthouses. I did some more checking about Jharkhand and found it has Netarhat’s famous sunrises, Betla National Park, the sacred Jyotirlinga at Deoghar, the waterfalls around Ranchi, and the ancient Saranda forest itself. Somehow, it still gets overlooked. Jharkhand has much to offer the discerning traveller. It simply hasn’t shouted about it.”