‘Jharkhand has much to offer…’: Anand Mahindra discovers Meghahatuburu, the ‘hill of clouds’ you’ve likely never heard of

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“Jharkhand has much to offer the discerning traveller. It simply hasn’t shouted about it,” shared business tycoon Anand Mahindra in a social media post.
In a post on X Mahindra shared, “When most people plan a holiday in India, the usual suspects come up: Goa, Himachal, Rajasthan. Jharkhand rarely features in that conversation. I plead guilty of that too. And then I bumped into these striking photos posted byn@IndiaAesthetica about Meghahatuburu, a hill station in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, renowned as the “Hill of Clouds” due to its high altitude. Sitting 4,300 feet above sea level in the heart of the Saranda forest of 700 hills, it offers a sunset point, forest waterfalls, and a landscape that has remained largely untouched. Bare-bones tourist infrastructure. Very few resorts, many guesthouses. I did some more checking about Jharkhand and found it has Netarhat’s famous sunrises, Betla National Park, the sacred Jyotirlinga at Deoghar, the waterfalls around Ranchi, and the ancient Saranda forest itself. Somehow, it still gets overlooked. Jharkhand has much to offer the discerning traveller. It simply hasn’t shouted about it.”
When most people plan a holiday in India, the usual suspects come up: Goa, Himachal, Rajasthan.
Jharkhand rarely features in that conversation.
I plead guilty of that too.
And then I bumped into these striking photos posted by @IndiaAesthetica about Meghahatuburu, a hill… pic.twitter.com/Tdzd0czQtg
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2026
Located in West Singhbhum, Meghahatuburu is exactly the kind of place that feels like a well-kept secret. True to its name,“Hill of Clouds,” this quiet hill station sits at about 4,300 feet above sea level, often wrapped in drifting mist and cool mountain air.
What makes Meghahatuburu truly special is its location within the vast Saranda Forest, one of Asia’s largest sal forests, famously described as the “land of 700 hills.” The landscape here is dense, green, and deeply immersive, offering a rare sense of stillness that’s increasingly hard to find in mainstream tourist destinations.
From scenic viewpoints to hidden forest waterfalls, the region invites slow travel. The sunset point, in particular, has become a quiet highlight—where the sky melts into layers of orange and purple over an endless canopy of trees.
Unlike more commercial hill stations, Meghahatuburu has remained largely untouched by mass tourism. As Mahindra noted, the infrastructure is “bare-bones” there are very few resorts, but several modest guesthouses that offer a simple, grounded stay.
Mahindra’s curiosity didn’t stop there.
“‘I did some more checking about Jharkhand and found it has Netarhat’s famous sunrises, Betla National Park, the sacred Jyotirlinga at Deoghar, the waterfalls around Ranchi, and the ancient Saranda forest itself.’”
For discerning travellers, there are many interesting nearby spots to explore. From the sunrise views of Netarhat to the wildlife of Betla National Park, the spiritual pull of Baidyanath Dham, and the waterfalls around Ranchi, the state quietly offers a diverse travel palette.