Jason Momoa apologises for clicking pictures inside Vatican’s Sistine Chapel; what the rules say about photography here

Around the world, there are many places that have strict rules for tourists — some dos and don’ts — like a no-photography policy, for instance, or one that forbids travellers from stealing sand from a beach.

Italy’s Sistine Chapel is among them. Actor Jason Momoa was in a bit of a soup recently, when he flouted the chapel’s rules and clicked pictures inside it while on a visit last week.

The Aquaman star has since apologised by posting a video on Instagram, in which he wrote in the caption, “Just want to send my absolute admiration for the Italians and this beautiful country. Want to send apologise for any disrespect I love your culture and history [Sic].”

The Game of Thrones actor had previously posted some pictures wherein he posed inside the famous chapel at Vatican City — where phones and cameras are strictly forbidden — with crew members of his upcoming ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise film ‘Fast X‘.

“If you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, that wasn’t my intention,” Momoa said in the apology video, in which he lifted weights while being shirtless. He added that people wanted to take pictures with him there and he obliged, but he was not trying to be disrespectful.

The chapel draws tourists from different parts of the world, who mostly come here to see the frescoes by Michelangelo which adorn the ceiling and the wall behind the altar — making it seem like an endless work of art with no beginning or end. It is said the frescoes on the ceiling, known as ‘Sistine Ceiling’, were commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508 and Michelangelo painted them from 1508 to 1512. They depict events from the Old Testament.

On the wall behind the altar, the frescoes depict the Last Judgment, which was painted by the Italian sculptor and painter at the behest of Pope Paul III between 1534 and 1541. Together, these frescoes are touted as the greatest among Western paintings. Visitors are strictly barred from taking a photo once they are inside the chapel, and the staff are instructed to delete any such photographs or video recordings.

The Vatican also expects tourists to dress modestly and behave in a certain way, which it finds socially appropriate. Inside the Sistine Chapel, besides resisting an urge to click photos, you must also cover up by not wearing shorts or short skirts. Sleeveless shirts or exposing the shoulders are prohibited, too.

According to thevaticantickets.com, a guided tour involving less than 20 guests of Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel will cost €45 (INR 3,676).

