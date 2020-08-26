Japanese airline builds a hands-free toilet door prototype

Just like any other airline, the ANA, too, is asking travellers to wear face masks or face coverings while taking a flight, use self-service kiosks to check in, etc.(Representational image; source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the rising concern about safe air travel, a Japanese airline has begun trialling for a new hands-free toilet door experience. It is a known fact that the coronavirus can stay on a surface for a long period of time. As such, experts have stressed on the importance of hand hygiene, the use of sanitizers, gloves, sneezing on the elbows, etc. An airline called All Nippon Airways (ANA) has come up with a prototype for a toilet door that can be opened and operated easily using elbows.

It is believed that while the door opens inwards, its latch is to be pushed rather than pulled, making it easy for any passenger to use their elbows instead of their hands. Inside the toilet, there is a provision to slide-bolt the door, which can also be done using the elbows. According to The Independent, the toilet door is a prototype, designed by aviation product development company JAMCO. It is currently only available at the ANA lounge in Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

The airline is trying to gather a feedback until the end of this month, and if passengers give their nod, this prototype could very well become a part of the ANA network. Until then, passengers have to make-do with the airline’s ‘Care Promise’, which promises to ensure “the comfort and safety of all its valued passengers and our employees by providing customers with clean and hygienic environments in airports, lounges and on board aircrafts”.

Just like any other airline, the ANA, too, is asking travellers to wear face masks or face coverings while taking a flight, use self-service kiosks to check in, etc. They are also being asked to score the airlines on its cleanliness, its seating area, the cabin panels, carpets, toilets, etc.

