Overtourism Ends an Era: Japan cancels iconic Cherry Blossom Festival at Arakurayama Sengen Park

Badly behaved tourists not only hurt local and public sentiment by crossing boundaries, but also contributed to pollution without any accountability. 

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 11:00 PM IST
japan cherry blossom festivalFujiyoshida's picturesque scenery threatens the quiet lives of citizens. (Source: Instagram/@lifewithelliott)
Not all throwbacks to 2016 still find a place in the 2026 cultural zeitgeist. In an unfortunate move, Japan called the curtains on its decade-long Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place annually at Arakurayama Sengen Park, citing overtourism as its primary concern.

According to a BBC report, the influx of tourists to the town of Fujiyoshida has led to chronic traffic congestion and litter, while some residents say they’ve experienced tourists trespassing or defecating in private gardens. The town is renowned for viewing cherry trees in full bloom against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Back in 2016, Japan opened the gates of Arakurayama Sengen Park to let tourists experience the blooming sakura (cherry blossoms) and panoramic city views from the pagoda. Over the years, local and foreign visitors began trickling in, giving a boost to the town’s economy, tourism, business and community. With social media becoming an important tool in today’s day and age, the sakura trees have even become a viral Instagram hotspot for their bright, baby-pink hue set against a sky-blue backdrop.

japan cherry blossom festival Arakurayama Sengen Park. (Source: Instagram/@itsyourjapan)

During these festivals (hanami), parties are held under the cherry trees that are not in season for long. The night-time parties are called yozakura. The trees also carry significant cultural significance, marking the arrival of spring and symbolising hope and renewal. In fact, their short lifespan is a reminder of life’s fleeting nature. In Japanese culture, this idea is often referred to as “mono no aware,” which means “nothing lasts forever,” and it can be found in art, folk songs, and popular culture.

In Shinto, sakura is said to hold sacred spirits or forces, while Buddhists believe cherry blossoms symbolise the ephemerality of life.

The Cherry Blossom Festival has also spread across international borders and been adopted by countries like China, Sweden and the US, thanks to the sakura gifted from Japan. In the US, Washington, D.C., and Macon, Georgia, are known for hosting celebrations around cherry blossoms to celebrate Eastern culture.

ALSO READ | Let the Japanese philosophy of Seijaku teach you how to stay calm in the eye of the storm

Parks to stop by for cherry blossoms

Hirosaki Park: Located in northern Japan, Hirosaki Sakura-Matsuri is one of the later celebrations.

Shinjuku Gyo-en National Garden: The garden features traditional French, English, and Japanese styles.

Ueno Park: Japan’s most popular city park. Beyond its approximately 800 cherry blossom trees and many bird species, the park also boasts numerous museums and shrines.

Mitsuike Park: Located in Yokohama, Japan’s second-most populous city, this park is mostly made up of walking trails and ponds.

Meguro River: The water body stretches across five miles of Tokyo, of which, over half of a mile is peppered with cherry blossom trees. Paper lanterns along the riverbank make it an ideal place to enjoy yozakura.

