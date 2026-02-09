Overtourism Ends an Era: Japan cancels iconic Cherry Blossom Festival at Arakurayama Sengen Park

Not all throwbacks to 2016 still find a place in the 2026 cultural zeitgeist. In an unfortunate move, Japan called the curtains on its decade-long Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place annually at Arakurayama Sengen Park, citing overtourism as its primary concern.

According to a BBC report, the influx of tourists to the town of Fujiyoshida has led to chronic traffic congestion and litter, while some residents say they’ve experienced tourists trespassing or defecating in private gardens. The town is renowned for viewing cherry trees in full bloom against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Back in 2016, Japan opened the gates of Arakurayama Sengen Park to let tourists experience the blooming sakura (cherry blossoms) and panoramic city views from the pagoda. Over the years, local and foreign visitors began trickling in, giving a boost to the town’s economy, tourism, business and community. With social media becoming an important tool in today’s day and age, the sakura trees have even become a viral Instagram hotspot for their bright, baby-pink hue set against a sky-blue backdrop.