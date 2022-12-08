scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Know more about the viral Japanese place where snow, sand, and sea meet

"One of the most incredible and beautiful images I have ever seen," a social media user commented, echoing the sentiments of several others

Would you like to visit this breathtaking destination? (Source: @ag.lr.88/Instagram)

While some like the sound of waves crashing against the shore, others like to soak in the serenity of snow. On the other hand, many people find taking a quick stroll on a beach relaxing and rejuvenating. But, what if we tell you that you can experience all of these together in one place? Yes, you read that right! A stunning image from Japan, showing the confluence of snow, sand, and beach, has left everyone spellbound on social media. As shared by photographer Hisa on Instagram, one can see snow on the left side and sea on the right side with a person walking on a sandy beach, in between.

“A walk along the ocean shoreline. #Hello From Sea of Japan,” the photographer wrote, sharing the mesmerising picture. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hisa (@ag.lr.88) 

As expected, netizens were quick to flood the comment section, expressing their admiration and awe. While a user wrote, “This is heaven on earth”, another added, “Most perfect shot.” Yet another Hong Kong-based travel photographer Lee Mumford called it “absolutely insane”.

“One of the most incredible and beautiful images I have ever seen,” a user commented, echoing the sentiments of several others.

ALSO READ |Inside Hina Khan’s trip to Turkey: ‘Istanbul mai mera jigar kho gaya ji’

But, where is this place in Japan? Several users pointed out that one can spot this rare phenomenon at San’in Kaigan Geopark, which was declared a Japanese Geopark in 2008 and a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2010.

Located in the west of Japan and stretching from the eastern Kyogamisaki Cape, Kyoto to the western Hakuto Kaigan Coast, Tottori, this geopark is home to a diversity of geological sites related to the formation of the Sea of Japan. It has geographical features such as ria-type coasts, sand dunes, sand bars, volcanoes and valleys. Owing to this diversity, the geopark is home to rare plants like Pseudolysimachion ornatum, Ranunculus nipponicus, and Ciconia boyciana (Oriental White Storks).

San’in Kaigan Geopark (Source: unesco.org)

“It covers three cities, towns and prefectures with a population of about 400,000. As the region has experienced three large earthquakes, there are disaster-related sites as well, such as reconstruction heritage sites and fault displacement, which serve as disaster education material. In addition, local hot springs have long been appreciated as people’s health resorts,” according to en.unesco.org.

It also has many historical sites, such as tumuli and ruins that show the area’s prosperity from the maritime trade of the Sea of Japan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 01:20:32 pm
Next Story

In Himachal’s key Mandi district, BJP wins 3 seats, leads in 6

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan
In Pictures: Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan’s suave style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close