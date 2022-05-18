scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Japan announces limited ‘test tourism’ from May as step to full re-opening

Though tourism was a major pillar of Japan's economy, tourists have not been permitted to enter since it adopted strict border controls in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
May 18, 2022 4:30:07 pm
Japan, japan tourism, places to visit in Japan, japan tourism covid-19, japan tourism mayJapan’s government announced May 17, 2022, it will begin allowing small package tours from four countries in later this month before gradually opening up to foreign tourism for the first time since it imposed tight border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Japan said on Tuesday it would start conducting “test tourism” in the form of limited package tours in May as a way of gathering information prior to a full re-opening of the country to tourism.

Though tourism was a major pillar of Japan’s economy, tourists have not been permitted to enter since it adopted strict border controls in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Regulations have been loosened slightly to allow students and some business travelers to enter. But, individual tourists remain barred despite calls from industry leaders hoping to restart tourism to take advantage of the yen, which has fallen to 20-year lows.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Travel year 2022: Cautious confidence

The Tourism Agency said on Tuesday that it would start allowing small group tours to enter from later this month as “test cases” to gain information for a broader resumption of tourism at an unspecified future date.

Best of Express Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
More Premium Stories >>

Tourists who have been triple-vaccinated and come from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore will be allowed to take part in the tours, which will be strictly planned in conjunction with travel agencies and accompanied at all times by tour conductors, it added in a statement.

“This venture will allow us to verify compliance and emergency responses for infection prevention and formulate guidelines for travel agencies and accommodation operators to keep in mind,” it said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier this month during a speech in London that he would bring Japan’s border controls into line with other wealthy democracies in June, but no further details have been given, including when the country will fully open its borders to tourists again.

In 2019, Japan hosted 31.9 million foreign visitors, who spent 4.81 trillion yen.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vidya balan, deepika padukone, aishwarya rai bachchan, cannes film festival
Cannes: Revisiting some of the best red carpet outfits worn by Indian celebrities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement