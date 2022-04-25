Janhvi Kapoor’s Ooty diaries will make you want to plan a trip ASAP; some places you must visit

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share snippets of her time in Ooty. Surrounded by the lush greenery of tea plantations, serene sunsets, and azure blue skies, Janhvi seems to be enjoying her stay at this idyllic resort town located in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

If your feet, too, are itching to stroll through tea plantations and run across bridges like Janhvi, here is an essential Ooty guide that is sure to convince you to book your tickets:

Emerald Lake

The fact that Emerald Lake lies in a place that is called ‘Silent Valley’ should be enough to lure everyone looking for some quiet and peace. Located 25km from Ooty, this is the perfect day’s getaway with your loved one to enjoy a meal or two, and watch the sunset.

Ooty Lake

One of the most popular spots in Ooty is, of course, the Ooty Lake which is an artificial lake built for fishing purposes. Take a ride around the lake in a hired cycle or paddle through it in a hired boat. You can also indulge in some souvenir shopping in shops around the lake.

Nilgiri Mountain Toy Train

The century-old Nilgiri Mountain Toy Train, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one you simply cannot miss out on. It takes you huffing and puffing in a 46 km-long journey from Ooty to Mettupalayam, making its way through the picturesque valley, tunnels, sharp curves, beautiful bridges, and the Nilgiris Mountain.

Doddabetta Peak

The highest peak in the Nilgiris, Doddabetta is at an altitude of 8606 ft., offering panoramic views of the valley and a telescopic house to let you look around the surrounding areas. It is located 10km from Ooty and is at the junction of Western and Eastern ghats.

Botanical Garden

Spread across 55 acres, the Botanical Garden is definitely a must-visit. It is divided into five different sections such as Fern House, Lower Garden, Italian Garden, Conservatory and Nurseries. It also houses the Fossil Tree Trunk which is said to be around 20 million years old.

Summer Festival

The wonderful Summer Festival is hosted during the month of May. Organised by the Tourism Department of Tamil Nadu, a spectacular flower show is on display in the Botanical Garden along with boat races during the festival.

Pykara

Known for the Pykara Lake and waterfall, the Pykara village is a quiet haven where you can enjoy speedboat rides at the lake, roam around the pine trees, and just simply wind down with your family.

Stone House

One of the few remaining relics of Ooty’s colonial history, the Stone House is a bungalow built by John Sullivan back in 1822. Earlier known at the Kal Bungalow amongst the locals, it is a piece of architecture worth witnessing.

Kalhatty Waterfalls

Just 13 km from Ooty, on the Ooty-Mysore Road is the Kalhatty Waterfalls which can be reached after a trek of 2 miles. Legend has it that the great Hindu saint Agastya once lived here. It is also frequented by birdwatchers due to the diversity of its avian fauna.

Toda Huts

The indigenous tribe of Ooty, Todas’ houses are worth seeing. They live in bamboo houses with thatched roofs, made in the shape of a semi barrel. The houses have low doors and no windows.

