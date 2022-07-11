Janhvi Kapoor’s trip to Amsterdam was all about chic fashion and picturesque views

Janhvi Kapoor loves to travel and explore new and exciting places; her Instagram feed is proof of the same. As such, the young actor, who recently visited Amsterdam, had shared a series of pictures on the photosharing service which summed up her trip that was all about impeccable style and stunning views.

In the first picture, Janhvi was seen posing in a denim dungaree which she paired with a sleeveless ribbed crop top. Keeping the look minimal, she accessorised it with just a pair of dainty gold hoops and a ring.

She looked beautiful in this ensemble (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) She looked beautiful in this ensemble (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Her next picture was a floral delight — that of a pink hollyhock, a staple of the Amsterdam summer sidewalk garden scene.

She posted a picture of a lovely flower (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) She posted a picture of a lovely flower (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

In another picture, the actor was seen donning an all-white look — a white lace top with a pair of matching trousers. A blue sling bag added a pop of colour to this monotone ensemble.

She wore an all-white attire (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) She wore an all-white attire (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Just like most of us, seems like Janhvi, too, is a fan of stunning sunsets. Her next picture was of a breathtaking sunset that was a mélange of orange and blue hues.

She shared a stunning sunset view (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) She shared a stunning sunset view (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

She also had a brunch outing with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, and some other friends. The duo looked stunning as they twinned in bright red attire.

She also hung out with Nysa Devgn (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) She also hung out with Nysa Devgn (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

She concluded her Amsterdam photo series with a dreamy evening view of an Amsterdam canal, inundated with many boats.

The Amsterdam canal looked lovely (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) The Amsterdam canal looked lovely (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

