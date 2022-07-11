scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s trip to Amsterdam was all about chic fashion and picturesque views

The actor served travel inspiration to many as she explored the beautiful city

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 7:00:07 pm
Janhvi's travel diaries will make you want to pack your bags (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor loves to travel and explore new and exciting places; her Instagram feed is proof of the same. As such, the young actor, who recently visited Amsterdam, had shared a series of pictures on the photosharing service which summed up her trip that was all about impeccable style and stunning views.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the first picture, Janhvi was seen posing in a denim dungaree which she paired with a sleeveless ribbed crop top. Keeping the look minimal, she accessorised it with just a pair of dainty gold hoops and a ring.

Janhvi Kapoor She looked beautiful in this ensemble (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Her next picture was a floral delight — that of a pink hollyhock, a staple of the Amsterdam summer sidewalk garden scene.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...Premium
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
ALSO READ |Mira Kapoor’s love for food, fashion is palpable in these pictures from Italy’s Sciacca
She posted a picture of a lovely flower (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

In another picture, the actor was seen donning an all-white look — a white lace top with a pair of matching trousers. A blue sling bag added a pop of colour to this monotone ensemble.

She wore an all-white attire (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Just like most of us, seems like Janhvi, too, is a fan of stunning sunsets. Her next picture was of a breathtaking sunset that was a mélange of orange and blue hues.

She shared a stunning sunset view (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

She also had a brunch outing with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, and some other friends. The duo looked stunning as they twinned in bright red attire.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas holiday in Turks and Caicos Islands; know more about the place
She also hung out with Nysa Devgn (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

She concluded her Amsterdam photo series with a dreamy evening view of an Amsterdam canal, inundated with many boats.

The Amsterdam canal looked lovely (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan to Huma Qureshi, celebs celebrated Eid al-Adha in style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement