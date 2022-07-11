Janhvi Kapoor’s trip to Amsterdam was all about chic fashion and picturesque views

July 11, 2022 7:00:07 pm
Janhvi Kapoor loves to travel and explore new and exciting places; her Instagram feed is proof of the same. As such, the young actor, who recently visited Amsterdam, had shared a series of pictures on the photosharing service which summed up her trip that was all about impeccable style and stunning views.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
In the first picture, Janhvi was seen posing in a denim dungaree which she paired with a sleeveless ribbed crop top. Keeping the look minimal, she accessorised it with just a pair of dainty gold hoops and a ring.
Her next picture was a floral delight — that of a pink hollyhock, a staple of the Amsterdam summer sidewalk garden scene.
Subscriber Only Stories
In another picture, the actor was seen donning an all-white look — a white lace top with a pair of matching trousers. A blue sling bag added a pop of colour to this monotone ensemble.
Just like most of us, seems like Janhvi, too, is a fan of stunning sunsets. Her next picture was of a breathtaking sunset that was a mélange of orange and blue hues.
She also had a brunch outing with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, and some other friends. The duo looked stunning as they twinned in bright red attire.
She concluded her Amsterdam photo series with a dreamy evening view of an Amsterdam canal, inundated with many boats.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-