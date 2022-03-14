scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
JK’s maiden ‘Mahu Festival’ kicked off with overwhelming response

By: PTI | Jammu |
March 14, 2022 2:10:07 pm
Mahu valley Jammu and Kashmir, Mahu Festival, maiden Mahu Festival, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, indian express newsTrekkers at Mori campsite on day 2 of the Mahu Festival. (Photo: Twitter/@dcramban)

The maiden winter festival in the picturesque Mahu valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district took off on Sunday with an overwhelming turnout of locals, and trekkers who arrived here from across the country, an official said on Sunday.

The trekking expedition was flagged off from Mahu by District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Ramban, Shamshad Shan, and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer, an official spokesman said.

He said the highlight of the event is that the trekkers will be offered home stay by locals, providing them with an opportunity to enjoy the local cuisine, culture, and hospitality.

General Manager Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Sukriti Sharma said trekkers from all over country are participating in the 3-night 4-day event.

The trekkers are slated to reach Mori after trekking through snow, where they will enjoy adventure activities like skiing and night camping, she said.

On day 3, they would trek from Mori to Trijbalan and later would come back to Mori for a night halt, Sharma said.

Shan appreciated the initiative by the JKTDC, which, he said, will tap tourism potential of virgin places full of natural beauty.

The JKTDC is being assisted in the venture by the Army, as well as the district administration. Langer said the government is committed to develop offbeat tourism destinations, and the department of Tourism has taken a numbers of initiatives to this end.

