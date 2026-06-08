Rajasthan’s underwater wonder: The fascinating history of Jal Mahal Palace

A palace in the middle of a lake is rare, but one with four floors underwater is even rarer. For more than 200 years, Jal Mahal has been one of Rajasthan’s most extraordinary landmarks. Originally built in 1699 and reconstructed in 1745, the palace stands today as a monument to the finest Indo-Saracenic architecture, a repository of Rajasthan’s history.

Tracing the history

According to the Incredible India official website, Jal Mahal‘s name comes from its stunning location in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, which translates to “Water Palace.”

Contrary to what you might believe, the palace does not float on water. Instead, the building remains submerged beneath the water’s surface, with only its top floor visible — giving the illusion of emerging from the lake.