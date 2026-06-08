Rajasthan’s underwater wonder: The fascinating history of Jal Mahal Palace

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A palace in the middle of a lake is rare, but one with four floors underwater is even rarer. For more than 200 years, Jal Mahal has been one of Rajasthan’s most extraordinary landmarks. Originally built in 1699 and reconstructed in 1745, the palace stands today as a monument to the finest Indo-Saracenic architecture, a repository of Rajasthan’s history.
According to the Incredible India official website, Jal Mahal‘s name comes from its stunning location in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, which translates to “Water Palace.”
Contrary to what you might believe, the palace does not float on water. Instead, the building remains submerged beneath the water’s surface, with only its top floor visible — giving the illusion of emerging from the lake.
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The website further reveals that back in 1699, the foundation of this magnificent palace was laid. A few years later, during the 18th century, His Highness Jai Singh II renovated the property and decorated the palace and the lake. Today, it stands not just as a symbol of the state’s historical and cultural mystique and grandeur, but also as a famous tourist spot.
The Jai Mahal Palace has been taken over by the Taj Hotels Group and turned into a heritage destination post restoration. Located in the heart of Jaipur, lovingly called the Pink City by residents, the property stretches across 18 acres of meticulously maintained gardens.
This heritage hotel was originally the residence of the 3 Prime Ministers of the royal Jaipur state. 94 rooms and 6 suites come filled with all the modern comforts one can think of and offers stunning views for an unforgettable stay.
Between majestic architecture and prime location, the hotel offers a unique sensorial experience — one that allows you to be in close proximity to historical landmarks of Jaipur such as Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort and City Palace, to name just a few.
Jai Mahal Palace’s fine dining restaurants Cinnamon serves authentic royal Indian cuisine, Giardino offers the city’s finest contemporary Italian fare, and Marigold Bar invites you to relish signature cocktails and the finest single malts. La Patisserie, the on-site bakery, offers freshly baked, delightful pastries, breads and cakes. The menu includes of espresso and single-estate coffees along with Assam, organic, fruit, Nilgiri, Darjeeling and herbal teas, from around the world. There’s also a renowned spa, J Wellness Circle, which doubles up as a holistic wellness sanctuary.