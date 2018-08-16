Here’s why Jacqueline Fernandez’s dream Italian vacay should be on your bucket list

Jacqueline Fernandez is having a gala time in Positano; here are some of the tourist attractions of the scenic place. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez is having a gala time in Positano; here are some of the tourist attractions of the scenic place. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram)

Italy has always been a popular destination, but more so for Indian celebrities. Remember Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s picturesque wedding in Tuscany? According to reports, even Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to host their impending wedding in a scenic locale in Italy. And now we have Jacqueline Fernandez sharing photos of her vacation with her sister at Amalfi Coast.

This 50-km stretch of a coastline along Southern Italy is not only Insta-worthy but also boasts of amazing foods, vineyards and a rich culture, which makes it a popular tourist spot. Fernandez, who is busy exploring Positano and it’s nearby island, Capri posted a photo on Instagram captioning it: “Beautiful from every corner”.

One of the most romantic places to visit in Italy, Positano is a nature lover’s paradise. With the beautiful combination of sea beaches, mountains and narrow streets, it is perfect for people who love to relax during their vacay. This cliffside village also boasts of gorgeous villas, high-end restaurants and exclusive boutiques.

Things to do while in Positano:

* The Church of Santa Maria Assunta features a beautiful dome and has the statue of the Black Madonna, which was painted in the 13th century in Byzantine style.

* From Positano, you can visit the island of Capri on a ferry or tour boat. This place has an underwater cave and the sea glows electric blue here.

* Tired after a day of shopping? Their seafood meal is the best in town. You can grab a fantastic meal beside the Spiaggia Grande Beach.

* If exploring nature is your thing then this place has good hiking opportunities, both along the coast and inshore.

Already thinking of visiting Amalfi Coast?

