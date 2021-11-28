The Italian villa on Lake Como from House of Gucci is now on Airbnb

The stunning Italian setting of House of Gucci, which stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek is just as striking as the movie’s wardrobe. Now, Al Pacino’s character Aldo Gucci’s house, which is the gorgeous Villa Balbiano on Lake Como, is available on Airbnb. But, there’s a catch.

The 16th century lavish villa is a “historical palazzo that once belonged to the famous Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio, who built it at the end of 16th century and used it as his main residence” and used it “to host a gallant and frivolous society where festivals, banquets and dances”, as stated on its official website.

It will open its door to one lucky guest for an overnight stay on March 30, 2022. The tariff for the same is fixed at $1,125 (INR 84,434).

The six suite palazzo is, as per the information on the website, “the largest private residence on the lake, occupying over 2ha, with extensive sumptuous garden, which was distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers, outdoor swimming pool, a private pier and a boathouse. Inside, its historic interiors have been filled with finest objets d’art and furniture of past centuries, sourced from Sotheby’s and Christie’s. Spectacular 17th century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva still decorate the walls, untouched by time.”

The bookings for the villa will open on Monday, December 6, at 12pm Eastern time (10:30pm IST).

