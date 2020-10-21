Israel is now allowing tourists to write digital prayers on Western Wall

For travellers missing out on a holiday in Israel, the destination has come up with a unique solution. It is now letting tourists leave digital notes on its famed Western Wall.
An ancient limestone wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Western Wall is also known as Wailing Wall or The Kotel or Kosel. The wall was originally erected as part of the expansion of the Second Jewish Temple by Herod the Great.
Traditionally, visitors could write a prayer in a piece of paper and squeeze it between the racks of the wall. Legend has it that the prayer is directly taken to God, according to Independent.
Amid travelling restrictions during the pandemic, tourists will now have the chance to write a digital prayer or wish via israel.travel/westernwall, with the promise that all messages are to be printed out and left at the Western Wall.
“While Israel is still closed to international travel, we wanted to create a meaningful way in which people can be inspired and connect with the spiritual sites that are abundant in our country,” Sharon E Bershadsky, director of the Israel Tourist Office London, was quoted as saying.
“The Western Wall is an important piece of Jewish tradition and under normal circumstances, would attract thousands of travellers from all faiths and none. With travel currently restricted, we want to make this unique Israeli experience accessible to people from the comfort and safety of their homes,” Bershadsky added.
