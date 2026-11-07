Babil Khan, Bollywood actor and son of the late Irrfan Khan, recently gave Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, a tour of his Lokhandwala home in Mumbai. A large house with wooden furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in lots of natural light, the space has been home to the Qala actor, his mother Sutapa, and younger brother Ahaan since his father’s demise a few years ago.

Irrfan Khan memorial corner. (YouTube/Farah Khan) Irrfan Khan memorial corner. (YouTube/Farah Khan)

Living room and Irrfan Khan corner

Walking into the living space, Babil introduced the duo to an indoor swing with heavy ropes, flanked by giant grey couches with silver cushions, books on coffee tables, a stone pond, dainty decor pieces, and a carved antique wooden wall panel, designed as a jharokha, bringing the whole look together. On one of the side tables, the Khans set up a memory corner for Irrfan, with a framed portrait adorned with fresh floral garlands, candles and a poster of his film Qissa.