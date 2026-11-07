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Babil Khan, Bollywood actor and son of the late Irrfan Khan, recently gave Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, a tour of his Lokhandwala home in Mumbai. A large house with wooden furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in lots of natural light, the space has been home to the Qala actor, his mother Sutapa, and younger brother Ahaan since his father’s demise a few years ago.
Living room and Irrfan Khan corner
Walking into the living space, Babil introduced the duo to an indoor swing with heavy ropes, flanked by giant grey couches with silver cushions, books on coffee tables, a stone pond, dainty decor pieces, and a carved antique wooden wall panel, designed as a jharokha, bringing the whole look together. On one of the side tables, the Khans set up a memory corner for Irrfan, with a framed portrait adorned with fresh floral garlands, candles and a poster of his film Qissa.
On the other side of the hall, a long rectangular dining table sits against cream walls, flanked by classic floral-printed chairs, with Bohemian textures and wooden-framed mirror sets. A ping pong table sits in the centre, and Babil says, “I play with everyone. We can also play right now”. The living space opens to a wide balcony, lined with verdant green potted plants.
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Music studio and bedroom
Babil’s room blends a bedroom and a music studio, divided into zones for working, sleeping, and music. With eight guitars hanging from the wall, desktops, speakers, gaming consoles, a digital keyboard piano and a wooden cajón drum box, the multi-functional space lets him fulfil his heart’s desires without even stepping out.
On the other side of the room lies his bed and storage unit, standing next to a wall decorated with murals and a utility cart peppered with books and other artefacts. There’s also a treadmill for quick workouts, and a large brown leather massage chair to unwind on stressful days. Finally, Babil flaunted his adjustable projector hanging from the ceiling before giving Farah and Dilip a tour of his younger brother Ahaan’s music studio.
Sachin Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer at Beyond Designs, highlights the importance of balancing visually rich interiors with clutter-free spaces. He says that the practical discipline behind this is sequencing.
“In every room, we decide the hierarchy of what the eye should meet first, what it discovers next, and what it rests on. When that sequence is designed with intention, a visually rich space feels orchestrated rather than overwhelming,” he told indianexpress.com, adding that the richness becomes something you explore gradually, not something that confronts you all at once.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.