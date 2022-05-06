IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav tourist train will include a stop at Nepal’s Janakpur

A new train called Bharat Gaurav tourist train will start from June 21, taking its passengers across pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Ram across the country in a Ramayana circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

The train is equipped with a pantry for dishing out freshly-cooked vegetarian meals, security camera, and security guard services for each coach. And one of its stops will be at the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

The proposed 18-day train journey covers multiple pilgrimage sites in India, starting from the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya. Here, tourists will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhumi temple and Hanuman temple along with Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, dedicated to Lord Ram’s younger brother Bharat.

Then, the train will journey towards Buxar in Bihar — hermitage of Maharishi Vishwamitra — and the Ramrekha Ghat for a dip in the Ganges, followed by Sitamarhi for the visit of Sita’s birth place.

The fourth stop will be at Janakpur where tourists will proceed on road and stay overnight at a hotel. Then, they will visit Kashi in Varanasi to visit the ‘Sita Samahit Sthal’, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Accommodation in all three destinations will be provided.

The next leg of the journey will be at Nasik for an overnight stay to visit the Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati, followed by the ancient city of Krishkindha, Hampi. When in Hampi, guests will be able to visit the temple believed to be the birth place of Shri Hanuman atop the Anjaneyadri Hills before heading to Rameshwaram for the Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanushkodi.

The second-last destination in this journey is Kanchipuram where guests will visit Shiv Kanchi, Vishnu Kanchi and Kamakhshi temples on a day’s excursion. Finally, the train will head to Bhadrachalam in Telengana, often referred to as the ‘Ayodhya of the South’ before culminating in Delhi on its 18th day, after covering a total of 8,000 km.

The price range for this journey starts at INR 62, 370 per person, all expenses included. The first 100 pilgrims will be able to avail a 10 per cent discount on the booking.

