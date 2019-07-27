IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour: Check price, booking and other package details

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package 2019: The Vaishno Devi shrine is one of the most visited place of worship in India despite the journey to the shine being a tough one. It is estimated that the holy site in Jammu’s Katra region is visited by around 26,000 people everyday. Indian Railways’ subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers various tour plans to make the journey easier for pilgrims.

Advertising

Recently, IRCTC introduced ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, an all-inclusive tour package covering all the important tourist and religious places in the country. Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website.

ALSO READ | IRCTC Kerala Honeymoon Package: Plan to visit Kerala? Add these places to your bucket list

The 12 night and 13 day-tour begins from Gorakhpur and covers Nathdwara, Haldighati, Udaipur, Pushkar, Ajmer Shariff, Jaipur, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices. The tour costs Rs 12,285 and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Advertising

Pilgrims walking the Tarakote Marg to reach the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills this year will be able to listen to chants, hymns and devotional songs through a multipurpose audio system that was made operational in June this year by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board all along the track from Katra to Adhkuwari.

ALSO READ | IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra: Plan your religious trip with these exciting and affordable offers

The system was formally inaugurated by a group of pilgrims from Sonepat, Haryana, in the presence of Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board by operationalising its main control room on the Tarakote Marg amidst a ‘havan yagya’ and chanting of Vedic mantras. The setup includes a control room and 550 speakers. It has been set up by the manufacturer of sound products BOSE at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore.