IRCTC Kerala Honeymoon Package: Plan to visit Kerala? Add these places to your bucket list

IRCTC Kerala Honeymoon Package Tourist Train 2019: Kerala has always been a popular tourist destination in India, especially among newlyweds. Taking this into consideration, IRCTC has launched a six-day-long Kerala honeymoon package that covers places like Cochin, Munnar and Alleppey, which is known for their serene backwaters.

The trains depart every Tuesday, the next one is scheduled for July 30. The Kerala honeymoon train originates from Hyderabad, and a standard ticket for couples is priced at Rs 11,010 and includes free breakfast. While a 3rd AC ticket for a couple has been priced at Rs 13,630. Secunderabad Junction is the boarding and the deboarding station for the travellers. The package will cover Alleppey, Kochi, Munnar cities. The tickets can be booked through the Indian Railway website: https://www.irctctourism.com/tourpackageBooking?packageCode=SHR013

In case you plan to visit Kerala this year, here are some places you must add to your bucket list:

Malabar

The northern-most region of Kerala extending from Kasaragod to Palakkad is known as the Malabar region. A must-visit destination, it is known for its ancient spice routes and ports.

Edakkal caves

It is one of the most fascinating and widely visited tourist spots which is known for its cave drawings and inscriptions dating back almost 7,000 years. You just cannot miss this.

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

Also known as Muthanga, it is one of the largest biosphere reserves in India, and extends across parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, too.

Islands

Take time out to visit the islands of Vypeen and Bolghatty Palace, both of which can be accessed by ferries — a popular mode of transport.

Passengers can reserve their seats from the IRCTC tourism website, http://www.irctctourism.com.