IRCTC introduces Japan tour package: All-inclusive 10-day trip starts at Rs 3.45 lakh

Japan continues to be one of the most sought-after international destinations for Indian travellers, thanks to its blend of futuristic cities, centuries-old traditions, cherry blossoms, efficient transport network and scenic landscapes. For those who prefer a structured itinerary over planning every detail independently, escorted group tours have become an increasingly popular option. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 10-day, 9-night Japan tour package departing from Delhi on September 6, covering Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima before returning on September 15.

The package starts at Rs 3,45,999 per person on triple sharing, Rs 3,49,999 on twin sharing and Rs 4,73,999 for single occupancy. For children aged 5-11 years, the price is Rs 2,92,499 with a bed and Rs 2,63,999 without a bed. According to IRCTC, the package includes return economy-class airfare, accommodation in four-star hotels, Japan tourist visa charges, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, airport transfers, sightseeing in air-conditioned coaches, travel insurance for passengers below 70 years of age, an English-speaking tour guide and applicable taxes. The group is expected to fly from Delhi to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and returning on the same route. However, the flight schedule is indicative and may change depending on airline operational requirements, which could also lead to modifications in the sightseeing itinerary.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The itinerary is designed to showcase both Japan’s modern attractions and cultural heritage. The journey begins in Tokyo, where travellers will visit Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Shopping Street, Ueno Park, Odaiba and TeamLab Planets, the immersive digital art museum. Weather permitting, the group will travel to Mount Fuji’s Fifth Station, one of the country’s most popular viewpoints, with Oshino Hakkai serving as an alternative if conditions do not allow access. Other experiences include Owakudani Valley, the Hakone Ropeway, and a cruise aboard the Hakone Pirate Ship across Lake Ashi. Travellers will also visit the Toyota Museum and SCMAGLEV Railway Museum before boarding Japan’s iconic Shinkansen bullet train from Shin-Osaka to Hiroshima, widely regarded as one of the fastest and most punctual rail networks in the world.

The itinerary further covers Kyoto’s historic temples and traditional neighbourhoods, including Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku-ji Temple and Fushimi Inari Taisha; Osaka, known for its vibrant culinary culture and Osaka Castle; Nara, famous for its freely roaming deer and Todai-ji Temple; and Hiroshima, where travellers will visit the Peace Memorial Park, Miyajima Island and Itsukushima Shrine to learn about one of the defining moments in modern history.

IRCTC has also stated that travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months from the date of return and submit the necessary documents, including a PAN card and financial and employment-related paperwork, to meet Japan’s visa requirements. While the itinerary is comprehensive, travellers may still wonder whether such escorted tours offer the best value and suit every type of traveller.

To help travellers understand whether escorted international tours are worth the cost and how to prepare for such a trip, we spoke to a travel expert.

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Advantages and limitations of an escorted Japan tour

DK Ghatani, Travel Consultant and CEO of Sikkim Expeditions, tells indianexpress.com, “For first-time visitors, a fully escorted tour can make travelling in Japan much easier by taking care of accommodation, transport, sightseeing and guided experiences, reducing the stress of navigating an unfamiliar language, transport system and cultural norms. This can be especially valuable during the busy cherry blossom season, when hotels and transport are often booked well in advance.”

However, he notes that escorted tours usually follow fixed schedules, offering less flexibility to explore neighbourhoods, local cafés or attractions at your own pace. Before booking, travellers should compare what is included — such as flights, visa assistance, accommodation, meals, attraction tickets, internal transport, travel insurance and taxes—with the cost of arranging the same itinerary independently to determine whether the package offers genuine value for money.

Practical travel tips for Indian tourists

Travellers should be prepared for large crowds and unpredictable spring weather by packing layered clothing, a light waterproof jacket, comfortable walking shoes, and a compact umbrella.

“Indian tourists should also familiarise themselves with local etiquette, such as speaking quietly on public transport, queuing patiently, maintaining cleanliness, and following rules at temples and public spaces. Carrying some cash is advisable, as smaller establishments may not accept digital payments. Budgeting for meals, shopping, and incidental expenses, carrying a portable charger and reusable water bottle, and downloading offline maps and translation apps before arrival can make the trip more convenient. Leaving some unstructured time in the itinerary also allows travellers to enjoy Japan’s streets, gardens and local markets at a relaxed pace,” concludes Ghatani.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.