IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra: Plan your religious trip with these exciting and affordable offers 

IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra: The Ganga river holds a lot of significance for Hindus, as taking a dip in the holy water is considered an act of worship. And if you have been planning to go on such a pilgrimage for a while now, look no further as IRCTC has some affordable travel plans for you.

The special package named ‘Ganga Snan Special Yatra’ will halt at all the significant shores of the Ganges for the pilgrims. The tour covers Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi in 8 nights and 9 days trip. The train that will commence from August 26 and will depart from Guwahati at 6 pm.

The price of the ticket for adults is around Rs 8,505, including GST. The passengers will also be offered breakfast, lunch and dinner on board. Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri and Katihar are some of the boarding points where the train will halt as per its scheduled time. And while returning, it will halt at Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Guwahati for deboarding.

‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country. Booking can also be done through their Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices. The tickets can be booked through the Indian Railway website: https://www.irctctourism.com/tourpackageBooking?packageCode=SHR013