IRCTC entire train, coach booking rules: How to book a full coach, train of Indian Railways from IRCTC FTR website

IRCTC Entire Train, Coach Booking Online Rules: It is no secret that it takes considerable time, planning and effort to get a confirmed seat on a train via Indian Railways. But there are times when you are travelling with a big group of friends or family and wish to be seated near each other, or even in the same coach — something which can get a little tricky. But do not worry as it is something that can be done.

You can book a coach in a train by contacting the Controlling officer/Chief Reservation supervisor of the concerned reservation office to seek permission to book more passengers. These bookings, which include accommodation in bulk, is available after 10.00 hrs on computerised reservation system. However, it is essential to note that this is subjected to availability of accommodation, an overall limit on trains according to extant rules.

A maximum of 10 coaches on Full Tariff Rate (FTR) in a train in one tour programme can be booked by a group.

To initiate the process, you need to submit a letter to Chief Reservation Supervisor, informing them about the date of journey, train number, number of berths required, and also the list of passengers. This request needs to be approved by the controlling office that presides over the reservation office. Once your request gets approved, you can get your coach booking done at the bulk ticket booking counter

According to the Indian Railways website, registration amount for booking of a coach for up to seven days of tour journey period is Rs 50,000 per coach. After that, an additional Rs 10,000 per day/per coach will be payable and added in registration amount. The amount may change in case of any revision by Ministry of Railways.